BOSTON – In accordance with a Presidential Proclamation issued on this day in honor of the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service being held in Washington, D.C and to pay respect to law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty and their families, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has ordered that the United States flag and the Commonwealth flag be lowered to half-staff at all state buildings from sunrise until sunset tomorrow, Saturday, October 16th, 2021.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO