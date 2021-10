Holbrook entered last week’s soccer match up with Show Low hoping to carry over the momentum from winning three games at the Tucson Tournament the previous weekend. Hosting the Cougars, the Roadrunners played very tough battling Show Low to a 2-2 halftime tie. Show Low scored once midway through the second to lead 3-2. Holbrook had a couple of great scoring chances that bounced off the crossbar on two different occasions, but neither went in, leaving Holbrook with a well-played and hard fought 3-2 loss.

HOLBROOK, AZ ・ 9 DAYS AGO