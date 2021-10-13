CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Your voice counts

By Charlotte Lane
Hampshire Review
 5 days ago

Everyone wants his/her voice to be heard – especially in matters that have a direct impact on his/her daily lives and their budgets. When the Public Service Commission is considering the various aspects of a case that will affect the general public, we want to hear what you have to say.

www.hampshirereview.com

Comments / 0

Related
farmingtonvoice.com

Your Voice: Past officials pan candidate slate

As past Mayors of the City of Farmington City Council and a former School Board President, we have deep concerns about a development in this year’s city council election. As you may know, three positions on the five-person City Council will be filled this November. For the first time in...
FARMINGTON, MI
foxbaltimore.com

Your Voice, Your Future Town Hall in front of City Hall

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The next FOX45 News Your Voice, Your Future City in Crisis Town Hall will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. This Town Hall will be held in front of Baltimore City Hall. FOX45 News has been holding a series of Town Halls in each Baltimore City...
BALTIMORE, MD
Times-Republican

With health care at stake, our voices should count

My life has been hard, but I’ve always worked even harder. I want to share a bit about where it’s gotten me — and what it might mean for you if you struggle like I have. I grew up in a family without much money. When I dropped out of high school, my options were limited to minimum wage jobs.
HEALTH
Tire Business

Our View: Let your voice be heard, it's good for business

We have said this before, and we will say it again: Let your voice be heard. As of presstime for this issue, Congress was still arguing over the "Investing in a New Vision for the Environment and Surface Transportation in America Act of 2021" (INVEST), which calls for spending billions of dollars to improve the country's transportation infrastructure, including roads and bridges.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Lane
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Letter to New Neighbors: Please Vote, Your Voice Matters

Welcome to Ridgefield. I understand many of you are from New York City. I’m a native Brooklynite turned suburban millennial mother of 2. My husband and I moved to this beautiful town for the community culture that is palpable, this community cares about your family. In Gilmore Girls fashion, we have many local town meetings and local elections that require your active participation in, so we can ensure your perspectives are incorporated into the fabric of this community. All meetings are viewable online. All agendas and meeting minutes are posted online.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
farmingtonvoice.com

Your Voice: Supports Farmington candidates who get things done

Like many Farmington residents, I go to work and later enjoy relaxing in the family friendly community in which we live. Likewise, I’m not overtly engaged in the city in the same manner as many of our selfless volunteers. Unlike all of you, I am married to a woman who...
FARMINGTON, MI
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Cases of COVID-19 have begun to decline nationwide, and some health experts say the surge driven by the Delta variant seems to have peaked. But some states are bucking the national trend and are dealing with large increases in new cases and hospitalizations. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psc#Commissioners
CBS Tampa

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

) — The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
stjohnsource.com

Human Services Issues Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT)

The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (DHS) informs the public that Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (Summer P-EBT) will be issued to eligible school children on the following dates:. P-EBT Summer 2021 for School Children Release Dates by District. October 16 in the St. Thomas/St. John District. October 17...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kjzz.org

Sprouts Farmers Market pays $280,000 to settle lawsuits

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market will pay out $280,000 to settle three Colorado lawsuits filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and one of the plaintiffs. The lawsuits allege Sprouts managers denied employment in Colorado and failed to make reasonable accommodations for applicants who had requested American Sign Language interpreter...
PHOENIX, AZ
Washington Post

Joe Manchin’s ugly new demands expose the absurdity of arbitrary centrism

Sen. Joe Manchin III is very worried about the cost of passing President Biden’s agenda. But what about the cost of not passing it?. The West Virginia Democrat is making new demands that could badly impair our ability to combat child poverty and global warming, by shrinking two key components of the multi-trillion-dollar reconciliation bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
discoverestevan.com

Proof of Vaccination Requirements Expanded

A new public health order concerning the proof of vaccination or negative testing for public access to businesses and retail outlets was announced Friday. Starting Monday, a proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be needed at the point of entry in order to gain access to seated dining at all restaurants, including fast-food restaurants. As well, liquor manufacturers conducting retail sales will require proof of vaccination or a negative test, as will liquor stores with an integrated permit that also hold a restaurant or tavern permit.
RETAIL
MarketRealist

Did Biden Exempt Congress From the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate?

The COVID-19 virus is to blame for the deaths of 4,887,600 across the globe as of Oct. 18, 2021, reports the World Health Organization (WHO). With the global crisis far from over, the Biden administration has taken measures to curb the spread of the virus by issuing an executive order that calls for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Is Congress exempt from this vaccine mandate?
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy