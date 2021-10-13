Social Security checks to increase by 5.9%, as inflation fuels largest COLA for retirees in nearly 40 years

Dear Rusty: I am planning to apply for Social Security in May of 2022 and would like to understand how to file. I will be taking it when I am 62. Signed: Ready to Retire. Dear Ready to Retire: Congratulations on your upcoming retirement! You should apply for your Social Security benefits about 3 months before you wish benefits to begin (you will tell them the month you want benefits to start when you apply). Since you plan to apply at age 62, be aware that you must be 62 for an entire month to be eligible for benefits – you cannot get benefits for the month you turn 62 (unless you were born on the 1st or 2nd of the month). Rather you become eligible the following month. Your benefit payment date will be either the 2nd, 3rd, or 4th Wednesday of the month, depending on the day of the month you were born. Born between the 1st and 10th of the month your payment will be received on the 2nd Wednesday; born between the 11th and 20th of the month, payment will be made on the 3rd Wednesday; born after the 20th of the month your payment will be received on the 4th Wednesday.

