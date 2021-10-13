CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security checks to increase by 5.9%, as inflation fuels largest COLA for retirees in nearly 40 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — Social Security checks to increase by 5.9%, as inflation fuels largest COLA for retirees in nearly 40 years. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Watch Now: Related Video.

