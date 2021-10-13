CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authentication and Brand Protection Market 2020 Break Down by Top Companies, Applications, Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVerified Market Research recently released a report title [Authentication and Brand Protection Market Research Report 2020]. The research report provides a detailed explanation of the different factors that can stimulate the market. He discusses the future of the market based on historical details. Analysts looked at the ever-changing market dynamics to assess their impact on the broader market. The report also covers the segments available on the market. Primary and secondary research methods were used to provide readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the entire Authentication and Brand Protection market. Analysts have also provided readers with an unbiased view of the direction companies will take in the forecast period.

MarketWatch

Toyota to invest $3.4 billion for EV battery production in the U.S., will create 1,750 jobs

Toyota Motor Corp. announced Monday a big get on the electric vehicle market in the U.S., saying it will make a $3.4 billion investment in EV batteries through 2030. The investment is for developing and localizing EV battery production, and is part of the Japan-based automaker's pledge to invest $13.5 billion in battery development and production globally. As part of the investment, Toyota North America said it will create 1,750 jobs as it establishes a new company and build an automotive batter plant, with an aim to start battery production in 2025. The project includes an investment of $1.29 billion until 2031. Toyota's U.S.-listed shares, which were still inactive in premarket trading, has gained 14.0% year to date while the S&P 500 has advanced 19.0%.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Ford stock gains after China sales report, with Q3 down but year-to-date sales up

Shares of Ford Motor Co. edged up 0.4% in premarket trading Friday, after the automaker reported overnight third-quarter China vehicle sales that fell from a year ago, amid continued challenges resulting from the semiconductor shortage, but outperformed its U.S. vehicle sales performance by a wide margin. The company said it sold 150,100 vehicles in Greater China during the quarter, down 8.7% from a year ago, while Lincoln brand passenger vehicle sales increased 24%. The year-to-date total has reached 457,000 vehicles, up 11% from the year-ago period. That compares with a 25.8% decline in third-quarter U.S. vehicles sales, with Lincoln-brands sales down 35.8%, according to a MarketWatch analysis of monthly data, and a 7.0% drop in year-to-date sales through September. Ford's stock has soared 75.8% year to date through Thursday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have rallied 38.5% and the S&P 500 has advanced 16.8%.
ECONOMY

