Canadian Market Might Open Higher

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 4 days ago

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares might open positive on Wednesday. The U.S. FOMC minutes might have an impact on investors' sentiments on Wednesday. Referring to the continuing energy crisis in Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia will not use energy as a weapon against Europe. He further noted that even during the hardest parts of the Cold War Russia regularly has fulfilled its contractual obligations and supplies gas to Europe.

Additional Support Anticipated For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, jumping almost 100 points or 3.1 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 3,015-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Monday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is...
Are Stock Market Indices Set To Move Higher On Monday?

As seen on the above chart, two of the major indices including the S&P 500 (SPY) and the Dow Jones Industrials (DIA) cleared prior resistance from their 50-Day moving averages (DMA). On the other hand, the Russell 2000 (IWM) has resistance near $230 and the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) has overhead...
Indonesia Stock Market Expected To Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has climbed higher in four straight sessions, collecting more than 170 points or 2.7 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,630-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Monday. The global forecast for...
Japanese Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower in choppy trading on Monday, giving up some of the gains in the previous two sessions, with the Nikkei 225 staying just a tad above the 29,000 level, ignoring the positive cues from Wall Street on Friday as traders are cautious ahead of the looming general elections, with reports indicating that the ruling Liberal Democratic Party will mostly regain power.
Malaysia Stock Market Has Firm Lead For Monday's Trade

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market bounced higher again on Friday, one session after snapping the seven-day winning streak in which it had spiked almost 75 points or 4.9 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,600-point plateau and it's expected to extend its gains on Monday.
Singapore Bourse Expected To Crack Resistance At 3,200 Points

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, collecting almost 65 points or 2 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 3,175-point plateau and it's likely to add to its winnings again on Monday. The global forecast for the...
Asian Markets Show Mixed Trend

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mixed on Monday, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday, on solid U.S. earnings news and continued support from crude oil prices. Inflation concerns persisted as oil prices tested new multi-year highs, with expectations that the Federal Reserve and other central banks are going to tighten their monetary policy. Asian markets closed mostly higher on Friday.
Sensex, Nifty Seen Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open a tad higher on Monday, tracking mixed global cues and amid optimism about economic recovery, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) calling the Centre's response to the Covid-19 crisis 'Swift and substantial'. Encouraging earnings updates from the likes of Avenue Supermarts, HCL Technologies and...
China GDP Data On Tap For Monday

(RTTNews) - China is scheduled to release a raft of data on Monday, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are Q3 numbers for gross domestic product, as well as September figures for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment, unemployment and foreign direct investment. GDP is...
China Stock Market Poised To Extend Friday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has moved higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had retreated more than 45 points or 0.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,575-point plateau and it's expected to open in the green again on Monday.
Singapore Non-Oil Domestic Exports Rise Just 1.2% In September

(RTTNews) - The total value of Singapore's non-oil domestic exports was up a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent on month in September, the Singapore Department of Statistics said on Monday. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 2.4 percent following the upwardly revised 3.5 percent decline in August (originally...
European Shares Poised For Flat Opening

(RTTNews) - European stocks are seen opening flat to lower on Monday as Chinese GDP data disappointed. China's third-quarter GDP grew a disappointing 4.9 percent and industrial output rose less than expected in September while retail sales beat expectations. A People's Bank of China official said risks to the financial...
China GDP Climbs 4.9% On Year In Q3

(RTTNews) - China's gross domestic product expanded 4.9 percent on year in the third quarter of 2021, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday - missing forecasts for 5.2 percent and down sharply from 7.9 percent in the three months prior. On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, GDP rose...
FTSE 100 Falls On Rate Hike Worries

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks edged lower on Monday after Bank of England Governor Andrew sent a fresh signal that the central bank is gearing up to raise interest rates for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus crisis. The benchmark FTSE 100 slipped 16 points, or 0.2 percent,...
European Shares Retreat On Growth Concerns

(RTTNews) - European stocks edged lower on Monday as surging oil prices fed inflation concerns and weak data from China kept worries around slowing economic growth alive. Oil prices hit new multi-year peaks, adding to fears over surging inflation. Data showed earlier in the day that China's economy hit its...
CAC 40 Slips As Growth Worries Weigh

(RTTNews) - French stocks declined on Monday, with worries over inflation and disappointing GDP data from China denting sentiment. China's third-quarter GDP grew a disappointing 4.9 percent and industrial output rose less than expected in September, keeping worries around slowing economic growth alive. The benchmark CAC 40 slipped 52 points, or 0.8 percent, to 6,675 after rising 0.6 percent on Friday.
DAX Dips On Growth Concerns

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell on Monday as surging oil prices fed inflation concerns and weak data from China kept worries around slowing economic growth alive. Oil prices hit new multi-year peaks, adding to fears over surging inflation. Data showed earlier in the day that China's economy hit its slowest...
Why Are Valneva's Shares Trading Higher Monday Premarket?

Valneva SE's (NASDAQ:VALN) COVID-19 vaccine elicits a robust immune response with far fewer side effects than the Oxford/AstraZeneca plc's (NASDAQ:AZN) jab, according to Phase 3 trial results. Valneva said its latest trial, Cov-Compare, included around 4,000 participants aged 18 and older across 26 trial sites. Valneva Shares Plunge As UK...
Follow the Commodities Bull Market Higher With One ETF

I mentioned on Friday that the price of a barrel of crude oil was back over $80 … hitting prices last seen in 2014, before the energy glut. And this is just a little more than a year after prices went negative. To go from sub-worthless to seven-year highs is...
