Despite Market Uncertainties, Nio Stock Is Set to Climb

By Chris Lau
InvestorPlace
 5 days ago

Macroeconomic uncertainties in China are hurting electric vehicle-companies in the region. Case in point, instead of breaking out to new highs on strong sales, Nio (NYSE:NIO) is underperforming. NIO stock peaked in July at $55 but is currently trading around $36. The 20-day and 50-day simple moving averages for NIO...

investorplace.com

