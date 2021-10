FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock is on the move Monday despite a lack of news concerning the fuel cell development and manufacturing company. So why exactly is FCEL stock heading higher today? It looks like chatter on social media is behind the stock’s rally today. That’s not uncommon for the stock as it’s a favorite of retail traders. Plus, its lower entry price makes it easy for pump and dumps.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO