Texas AG Paxton threatens Biden administration with another lawsuit

By Bethany Blankley
republic-online.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Texas was the first state to sue the Biden administration in January, and it isn’t stopping, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said at a Tuesday news conference in the border town of Del Rio. Paxton was joined by Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, Val Verde County Sheriff...

