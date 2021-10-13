Texas AG Paxton threatens Biden administration with another lawsuit

Texas Republican Party Chairman Matt Rinaldi issued the following statement regarding the partisan investigation against Attorney General Ken Paxton and his staff. “The Texas Republican Party condemns in the strongest terms the State Bar of Texas weaponizing its disciplinary process to punish Attorney General Ken Paxton for filing a lawsuit contesting the 2020 election results. This politically motivated attack should be concerning to all lawyers in Texas. It is an unconstitutional power grab, which violates the separation of powers under our constitution, and is completely unsupported by the Bar’s own disciplinary rules. Furthermore, the panel appointed has a long history of liberal activism, including donations to the Joe Biden campaign and organizations opposing General Paxton in previous elections, and is seeking to discipline Texas’s top lawyer based solely on the fact they politically disagree with a lawsuit he filed.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO