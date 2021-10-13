CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sirui goes full-frame with a new 50mm T2.9 1.6x Anamorphic cinema lens

By John Aldred
DIY Photography
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamous for their popular APS-C anamorphic lenses, Sirui has stepped out with a new full-frame 50mm T2.9 1.6x anamorphic lens providing a 2.8:1 aspect ratio. As per usual for Sirui lenses, the new 50mm T1.9 is being launched via Indiegogo. You’d think by now they’d be in a position now to just develop a lens, announce it and put it up for sale, but I guess not.

mirrorlessrumors.com

Announced: New Panasonic Lumix BS1H Cinema Camera

You can preorder the new Lumix BS1H Cinema Camera at BHphoto and Adorama. Hands-on reports can be read at Explora and Dpreview. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying...
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

Panasonic Launches the L-Mount BS1H Full-Frame Box Camera

Panasonic has announced a new “box-style” Lumix mirrorless camera called the DC-BS1H. Similar in form-factor to the Micro Four Thirds BGH1, the BS1H packs a much larger 24-megapixel full-frame sensor. Just like the BGH1 featured similar specifications to the GH5S, the BS1H is a rehoused, reimagined version of the S1H.
ELECTRONICS
mobilesyrup.com

Canon gets in on the VR game with new dual-fisheye lens

Canon aims to simplify how users capture virtual reality (VR) content with a dual-fisheye lens that attaches to its premier mirrorless camera, the Canon R5. The lens captures two images or video streams on a single image sensor and can shoot in 8K. This means that when converted and played back correctly through a VR headset, the footage looks very sharp and realistic.
ELECTRONICS
mirrorlessrumors.com

This is a curious looking lens: new Canon RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye Lens announced!

Canon just announced this new RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye Lens. Here is the Press text:. Add a whole new dimension to your story with the RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye lens. As part of the EOS VR System – this lens paired with the EOS R5 updated with firmware 1.5.0 or higher and one of Canon’s VR software solutions – you can create immersive 3D that can be experienced when viewed on compatible head mount displays including the Oculus Quest 2 and more.* Viewers will be able to take in the scene with a vivid, wide field of view by simply moving their head. This is the world’s first digital interchangeable lens that can capture stereoscopic 3D 180° VR imagery to a single image sensor.*^ Now, creators can go from traditional stills or video shooting to stereoscopic 3D capture with a simple lens swap. The pairing of this lens and the EOS R5 camera brings high resolution video recording at up to 8K DCI 30p and 4K DCI 60p. With a beautifully engineered folded optical design, the dual high-performance L-series fisheye lenses combine imagery onto a single image sensor delivering impressive results to a single file. This can help simplify your workflow by eliminating the need to sync and stitch multiple video files. An integral part of the EOS VR System, Canon’s EOS VR Utility software can easily convert footage to your choice of editing software. For Adobe® Premiere Pro® users, the EOS VR Plug-in software can help streamline your editing process. Both paid subscription-based software solutions (currently in development with availability and details to follow on or about early 2022) allow for convenient post-production.
ELECTRONICS
videomaker.com

Nikon teases the upcoming Z 9 full-frame mirrorless camera

Nikon has released a teaser video for their new Z 9 full-frame mirrorless camera. The video was posted on the Nikon USA website with the banner headline “Get Ready. Experience image-making like never before.” The webpage title describes the Z 9 as their flagship 8K full-frame mirrorless camera. It also allows you to sign up for updates on the Z 9 from Nikon.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Panasonic Lumix DC-BS1H brings S1H full-frame performance to box-format camera

The Panasonic BS1H is a compact box-shaped modular video camera built around the same components as the S1H full-frame mirrorless camera. As such it offers open-gate 6K capture, 5.9K 16:9 capture, anamorphic support, and Raw output to Atomos or Blackmagic recorders. Like the existing Micro Four Thirds BGH1 model, the...
ELECTRONICS
provideocoalition.com

FiLMiC Pro: first mobile cinema camera with full ProRes support

Filmmakers using smartphones need not envy those with huge cameras: FiLMiC Pro v6.17 supports ProRes on the new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphones. FiLMiC started October with an announcement that will make FiLMiC Pro users that are also iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max owners incredibly happy: the company released a new version of its FiLMiC Pro app. The latest version – v6.17 – gives mobile filmmakers access to the same codec favored by professional filmmakers, content creators and editors for capturing the best possible quality video on mobile devices.
CELL PHONES
leicarumors.com

Coming soon: Light Lens Lab ELCAN 50mm f/2 replica lens for Leica M-mount

In addition to the 35mm f/2 eight-element M-mount lens, the Chinese brand Light Lens Lab (LLL) will soon release a new ELCAN 50mm f/2 replica lens for Leica M-mount. If you are interested in purchasing any LLL lens, you can contact me here – I can start a pre-order list (they do not have a website or a way of purchasing the lens online). Here are the details of the new Elcan:
ELECTRONICS
DIY Photography

Canon’s monster 1200mm f/5.6 lens fetches a record $580,000 at auction

Canon’s 1200mm f/5.6 is generally regarded as the stuff of myth and legend. Of course, the lens exists, but there are so few of them out there that the vast majority of us will never even see one in person, let alone get to try one. Originally manufactured in very limited quantities by special order only in the 1990s, it came with the princely sum of around $90,000 and it’s estimated that only around 20 were ever made.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Which Premium Sony 50mm Lens Is Right for You?

If there is one thing the world absolutely does not have a shortage of, it is 50mm lenses for Sony E mount cameras. Two of the best options are the Sony Planar T* FE 50mm f/1.4 ZA and FE 50mm f/1.2 GM, and this awesome video comparison will show you everything you need to know to choose the right one for your work.
ELECTRONICS
DIY Photography

Pergear announces its all-metal 10mm f/5.6 170° fisheye lens for APS-C and MFT mirrorless

Pergear has released their new 10mm f/5.6 fisheye lens for APS-C mirrorless cameras and Micro Four Thirds. It’s been released in Sony E, Fuji X and MFT mounts, but unfortunately for Nikon shooters, the company has confirmed to DIYP that isn’t coming in Z mount flavour (at least, not yet). But for those systems it is available on, it features a full-metal construction and comes with a very low $89 price tag.
ELECTRONICS
dailycameranews.com

Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary Lens Coming on October 19th

According to recent reports, the next lens from Sigma will be the 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary will be announced on October 19th. This lens will be available in L-mount and Sony E. Sigma lenses have been getting more and more popular in recent years. product line consists mainly of...
RETAIL
GeekyGadgets

Anamorphic lens for filmmakers and cinematography

Filmmakers photographers and those of you passionate about cinematography may be interested in a new anamorphic lens currently available via Kickstarter. The FF 60mm T2.9 1.33X anamorphic lens with 1.35X Anamorphic adapter has been designed to provide a “cinematic artsy look with true anamorphic characteristics” say its creators. Anamorphic camera...
PHOTOGRAPHY
DIY Photography

The Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II is now officially announced

It’s probably no surprise that pictures of the Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II leaked shortly before the announcement. But now it’s officially out, and we’ve learned something more about the new and improved 70-200 Sony FE lens. This is essentially a new version of the Sony 70-200mm f/2.8...
ELECTRONICS
DIY Photography

7Artisans releases their new 25mm f/0.95 lens for APS-C mirrorless and MFT

7Artisans has released their new 25mm f/0.95 manual focus lens for APS-C mirrorless and Micro Four Thirds. The lens was first teased in September, but now it’s finally official, available and all of the specs are published. The lens is designed specifically for mirrorless cameras, being available on Sony E, Fuji X and Nikon Z APS-C mount options, as well as MFT.
ELECTRONICS

