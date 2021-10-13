Detroit man given 7 years in prison for fatal shootout near Minneapolis bus station
A Detroit man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in a shootout near the downtown Minneapolis bus station that left one man dead. Marvin Lavell-Caine Lomax, 25, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis in connection with the killing of Terrence A. Hall, 38, in September 2019. Lomax had pleaded guilty in June to being a felon in possession of a firearm.www.startribune.com
