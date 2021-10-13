CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix to launch Book Club with Uzo Aduba, series 'But Have You Read the Book?'

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q86ed_0cPtuLFC00
Uzo Aduba will host Netflix's new Book Club initiative and social series "But Have You Read the Book?" File Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix is set to launch a Book Club initiative with Uzo Aduba along with social series But Have You Read the Book?

Netflix Book Club will select a new book every month for fans to read that is being adapted by Netflix, the streaming service announced on Wednesday.

Fans can then watch the Netflix adaptation of the book and join Aduba in But Have You Read the Book?

The former Orange is the New Black star will be the inaugural host and will hold discussions about the book and the adaptation process with authors, cast members and creators over coffee at Starbucks in the series.

But Have You Read the Book? will premiere on Nov. 16 on the Still Watching Netflix channel on YouTube and Netflix's Facebook page.

The first selection for Netflix Book Club is Nella Larsen's novel Passing.

Netflix is releasing a film adaptation of the book written and directed by Rebecca Hall on Nov. 10. Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga star.

"I can't tell you how many times I've asked friends, 'But have you read the book?' So I'm excited to host Netflix Book Club and bring together loyal book fans, TV and movie obsessives and the creators behind their favorite stories. I can't wait to dive deep into the creative process and what it takes to bring a book to life," Aduba said in a statement.

