CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Jack the Ripper 'running tour' which sees participants visit murder sites across London's East End during 10km jog is branded 'tasteless' and 'disgusting'

By Bhvishya Patel For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

A Jack the Ripper running tour in London has been slammed by critics who have branded it 'tasteless' and 'disgusting'.

Secret London Runs sees participants visit the murder sites of one of the UK's most notorious killers and trace his footsteps during a 10km jog through the back-alleys of east London.

However organisers of the £24.60 tour have now been met with a wave of criticism by critics in the wake of the murders of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa.

On their website the tour's organisers write: 'On this 10k running tour, as we jog through the back-alleys of East London, you'll be transported back to Victorian London at the time of the Whitechapel Murders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lF43g_0cPtuBPw00
The Jack the Ripper running tour sees participants visit the murder sites of one of the UK's most notorious killers during a 10km running tour through east London

'Our tour begins by running you through the tragic events of 1888 and the surrounding social history: the victims, the police, the press and the conditions for East Londoners.

'But we'll also have time to explore a number of theories of that age-old question - Who Was Jack the Ripper?'

An image on the company's website shows a person running through a cobbled street as a dark figure approaches them.

After learning of the tour, historian and author Hallie Rubenhold, wrote: 'Just when you thought they'd used up all the possible tasteless ideas...'

Meanwhile Jessica Cale, the host of the podcast Dirty Secret History, wrote: 'A Jack the Ripper running tour?

'Sure, let's trivialize the horrific deaths of those poor women for a novelty night out. The bad taste boggles the mind.'

Meanwhile historian Guy Walters added: 'WTAF? A Jack the Ripper running tour? What next? A Yorkshire Ripper half-marathon?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N581z_0cPtuBPw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fFGFN_0cPtuBPw00

Elsewhere another social media user wrote: 'Disappointing and disgusting.'

Another person commented: 'Maybe they'll be playing the Benny Hill theme as well, to turn the tasteless up to 11.'

Amid increasing criticism, the firm's founder Vanessa Cain-Tait, told The Telegraph: 'Our guides know this is an inflammatory subject and we are very mindful that women died.

'We make sure we talk about his victims as people and look at what their lives were like as well as what happened to them.'

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

‘Peckham’s Finest’ is south-east London’s answer to ‘Made In Chelsea’

What do Peckham and Chelsea have in common? Well, nothing really. Though Chelsea used to be artsy, and now it’s posh, while Peckham is currently artsy but used to be posh (back in the sixteenth century and the 1950s). However, there’s now something that can unite them for ever more: They both have an observational reality documentary TV show about them. Yup, fans of ‘Made in Chelsea’ get ready, there’s an SE15 equivalent on the way – ‘Peckham’s Finest’.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benny Hill
Person
Jack The Ripper
The Independent

Night Tube London: Which lines are resuming services and what times will they run?

London mayor Sadiq Khan has announced that the Underground’s weekend Night Tube service will resume at the end of next month - but only on two lines.As of Saturday 27 November, the mayor said, the Victoria and Central lines will resume operating a 24-hour service on Friday and Saturday nights from 12.30am to 5.30am, after which early-morning trains take over.Introduced by Mr Khan and Transport for London (TfL) in August 2016, the Night Tube was intended to allow more weekend revellers and evening workers to return home safely via the Tube, rather than having to linger on the capital’s streets...
TRAFFIC
Indy100

Queen declines Oldie award and says ‘you are only as old as you feel’

The Queen may be 95 but she has turned down the Oldie of the Year trophy because she feels she does not meet the criteria, believing “you are only as old as you feel”.The monarch “politely but firmly” declined the award, but sent a message with her “warmest best wishes”.Author and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, chairman of the awards, wrote to the Queen’s private secretary, Sir Edward Young, to ask if she would accept the main Oldie of the Year accolade.But in a letter published in the November issue of the magazine, her assistant private secretary, Tom Laing-Baker, wrote: “Her Majesty...
CELEBRITIES
Time Out Global

See inside London’s first pod homes for the homeless

A new modular housing project has arrived in Haringey to help London’s rough sleepers – and, honestly, the resulting pods look excellent. Named the ‘SoloHaus modular solution’, 33 homes have been built on disused, council-owned land at Ermine Road, Tottenham. With funding help from the Greater London Authority, the project is run by Haringey Council and Hill Group, who donated half of the homes as part of a £15m commitment to provide a total of 200 units over the next five years.
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#East End#The Murders#Uk#Victorian London#The Whitechapel Murders#East Londoners
thetravelmagazine.net

Bond for a day tour of London

With the Bond theme permeating every aspect of life at the moment thanks to the release of the epic Bond buster “No time to die”, it’s important to remember that there is time to have fun. Bond for a day tour of London. Our mission was to rendezvous at 11.30...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Three teenage boys aged 16 to 18 convicted of killing vulnerable 'complete stranger' who they lured to a secluded canal side, violently attacked and shoved in the water

Three teenage boys have been convicted of killing a 'vulnerable' stranger who was violently attacked before he was pushed into a canal and left to die. The body of Scott Anderton, 33, from Leigh, Greater Manchester, was found floating in the Leeds and Liverpool canal in his home town on the morning of March 25.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

250K+
Followers
2K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy