By Shawna Khalafi GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Foothills Animal Shelter in Golden is at a high capacity, with more than 100 adoptable animals looking for forever homes. The shelter is offering a 50% off adoption special this weekend to encourage people to adopt. (credit: CBS) The prices vary depending on the animal, but they all come with their vaccinations, spay and neuter surgeries, a microchip, a bag of pet food, one month of pet insurance and a free veterinarian visit. Around this time last year, the shelter had about 270 animals in their care, and now they have more than 300. (credit: CBS) Currently they have...

GOLDEN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO