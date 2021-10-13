CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Companies Prioritized Mental Health During Covid, So Why Are We Still So Burned Out?

By Jennifer Liu, CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a year and a half since the pandemic upended everything about daily life and work, Americans are as burned out as ever. Between December 2020 and July 2021, employees reported a 21% increase in burnout and 17% increase in physical symptoms of stress like muscle tension and fatigue, as well as added work-life balance challenges and overall job stress, according to a survey by the digital wellness company meQuilibrium.

