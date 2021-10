As we always say, “Move your scorecard forward one space” as another semi has blocked most of Brents Mountain toward the gap on Route 151. It’s on the Nellysford side (north) that is blocked. As of 8:15 AM motorists tell us they can barely squeeze by with alternating traffic. Large trucks wouldn’t be able to get by from what we’re told.

NELSON, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO