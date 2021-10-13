CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation Presents 20 Statewide Preservation Awards at Ceremony

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation presented 20 awards recognizing the best of preservation in Georgia during its 44th annual Preservation Awards ceremony in Macon. The David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta received the Marguerite Williams Award for Excellence in Rehabilitation, presented annually to the project that has had the greatest impact on preservation in the state.

