CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Companies Prioritized Mental Health During Covid, So Why Are We Still So Burned Out?

By Jennifer Liu, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a year and a half since the pandemic upended everything about daily life and work, Americans are as burned out as ever. Between December 2020 and July 2021, employees reported a 21% increase in burnout and 17% increase in physical symptoms of stress like muscle tension and fatigue, as well as added work-life balance challenges and overall job stress, according to a survey by the digital wellness company meQuilibrium.

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedoctorstv.com

Why So Many People Have Quit Their Jobs during the COVID-19 Pandemic

The Doctors examine why so many people have quit their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Have you questioned your future and what is most important in life, including your career?. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor, 4 million Americans quit their jobs in July 2021 and a recent survey...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthing.ca

The other COVID crisis we need to talk about: mental health

Many of those you work with — colleagues, employees, even suppliers — are not OK right now. They are stretched to the limit mentally and emotionally, probably more than you realize. If you were in a video call with four team members this week, chances are that one of those people is experiencing mental health challenges. Maybe you are too. According to the latest release from Statistics Canada, one in four adults is reporting recent symptoms of depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. That’s up from one in five in regular times. That means 221,000 additional Albertans are experiencing mental health struggles.
MENTAL HEALTH
Brenham Banner-Press

4 Ways to Prioritize Your Well-being on World Mental Health Day

(BPT) - A healthy mind is just as important as a healthy body when it comes to achieving and maintaining wellness. Yet in the midst of navigating a global pandemic, while still having to juggle work deadlines and family obligations, it can be all too easy to neglect our mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
superhits1027.com

Iowa parent: families should prioritize mental-health needs

CLIVE, Iowa – This week, more attention is being paid to the struggles of people living with mental-health conditions. In Iowa, parents are telling their stories in hopes of inspiring other families to speak out. Between now and Saturday, groups around the country are observing Mental Illness Awareness Week. Mary...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Health Apps#Health Equity#Workplace Stress#Health Disparities#Americans#Burnout#Covid#Cnbc#Mind Share Partners
Thrive Global

William D King Explains the Benefits of Meditation on Mental Health During Covid

The dread, anxiety, and stress that have been linked with the COVID-19 outbreak have taken a toll on people’s psychological well-being. However, according to a recent study, these symptoms may be relieved by the use of simple and secured online mindfulness techniques. Meditation has indeed been practiced since ancient times...
MENTAL HEALTH
KTLA

States can reserve COVID-19 vaccines for younger children

U.S. health officials are setting the stage for a national COVID-19 vaccination campaign for younger children, inviting state officials to order doses before the shots are authorized. Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is currently being given to people as young as 12 in the U.S. In the next three weeks, federal officials plan to discuss making smaller-dose […]
KIDS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Mental health objectives – why they’ve never been so important

Mental health care for all: let’s make it a reality. That was the slogan for World Mental Health Day 2021, which just passed on Sunday, October 10. The key objective of World Mental Health Day is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
KVIA

Free Covid-19 mental health counseling still available to El Pasoans

EL PASO, Texas -- More than a year in a half into the Covid-19 pandemic, El Pasoans are still recovering in many ways, especially mentally. But there is help out there for you that you may not even know about. Emergence Health Network's Covid-19 Counseling Program is completely free for...
EL PASO, TX
northeastern.edu

Kids’ COVID-19 vaccines are available. So why are parents’ concerns still so high?

Kids’ COVID-19 vaccines are available. So why are parents’ concerns still so high?. The conventional wisdom among pandemic researchers was that vaccine-hesitant parents would come around once federal authorities green-lit COVID-19 shots for children. But, as a new study shows, that hasn’t happened. Parents actually have even more concerns about vaccines, catching researchers by surprise.
KIDS
13News Now

It's World Mental Health Day, so here are some resources

World Mental Health Day was established on October 10, 1992. 29 years later, it is a day that is recognized by many major health organizations, such as the World Health Organization and the World Federation for Mental Health. World Mental Health Day challenges countries and participants to think about the...
MENTAL HEALTH
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
madriverunion.com

Health officer: schools are COVID-safe, so far

HUMBOLDT – Several weeks into the school year, Humboldt County’s health officer is reporting that there has been only a “handful” of in-school COVID-19 transmissions. During a September 29 news conference, Health Officer Dr. Ian Hoffman updated the status of local COVID-19 spread. The county is coming down from a...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County health director pleased with COVID vaccine compliance so far

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County's public health director said Thursday indoor bars and large event venues such as Dodger Stadium have been in generally good compliance with new COVID-19 vaccination requirements for patrons, acknowledging that the adjustment to enforcing the rules can take time. But overall, health inspectors...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy