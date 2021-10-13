CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-GA insurance Commissioner Jim Beck gets 7 Years in Federal Prison

 6 days ago

Georgia’s former insurance commissioner Jim Beck was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for a yearslong scheme to steal from a former employer. U.S. District Court Judge Mark H. Cohen sentenced Beck, 60, to seven years and three months of confinement followed by three years of supervised release. Cohen, who ordered Beck to pay $2.6 million in restitution, said Beck had betrayed people close to him for his fraud and then repeatedly lied on the witness stand.

