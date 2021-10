Media interested in covering the James Webb Space Telescope launch on 18 December 2021 are invited to take note of the following opportunities for journalists. Webb will be the largest, most powerful telescope ever launched into space. It follows in the footsteps of the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope as the next great space science observatory, designed to answer outstanding questions about the Universe and to make breakthrough discoveries in all fields of astronomy. As well as launch services, ESA contributes to two of the four science instruments, and provides personnel to support mission operations. Webb is an international partnership between NASA, ESA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 12 DAYS AGO