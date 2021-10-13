(Published in the e Norman Tra...
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF CLEVELAND COUNTY STATE OF OKLAHOMA. In the Matter of the Estate of Earl Dee Harmon, Deceased. All creditors having claims against Earl Dee Harmon, Deceased, are required to present the same, with a description of all security interest and other collateral (if any) held by each creditor with respect to such claim, to the named Personal Representative, c/o D. Daryl Lidia, at the law office of Lidia Law Firm, 1300 East 9th Street, Edmond, Oklahoma 73034, on or before the presentment date of December 10, 2021, or same will be forever barred.marketplace.normantranscript.com
