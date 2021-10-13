CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

(Published in the e Norman Tra...

Norman Transcript
 6 days ago

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF CLEVELAND COUNTY STATE OF OKLAHOMA. In the Matter of the Estate of Earl Dee Harmon, Deceased. All creditors having claims against Earl Dee Harmon, Deceased, are required to present the same, with a description of all security interest and other collateral (if any) held by each creditor with respect to such claim, to the named Personal Representative, c/o D. Daryl Lidia, at the law office of Lidia Law Firm, 1300 East 9th Street, Edmond, Oklahoma 73034, on or before the presentment date of December 10, 2021, or same will be forever barred.

marketplace.normantranscript.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile, which South Korea’s military said was likely designed to be launched from a submarine, in what is possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. The...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edmond, OK
Government
Norman, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Edmond, OK
City
Cleveland, OK
State
Oklahoma State
City
Norman, OK
NBC News

Justice Department asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court on Monday to temporarily block enforcement of the Texas law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. It was the second challenge of the law to reach the court on an emergency appeal, seeking to put it on hold while lawsuits contesting its constitutionality work their way through the lower courts. By a 5-4 vote, the court turned away the first appeal in early September, saying the case presented "complex and novel" questions about whether the court had the authority to hear it, given the unusual structure of Senate Bill 8, as the law is known.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

U.S. envoy to Afghanistan resigns in wake of Taliban takeover

The U.S. special representative for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, announced he is stepping down from his role less than two months after the United States' chaotic withdrawal from the country. “Tomorrow, I step down from my position as the Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation,” Khalilzad said in his Monday resignation letter...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Interest#Personal Representative#D#Lidia Law Firm

Comments / 0

Community Policy