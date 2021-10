Lára chats with Harvey Mathews, winner of the $3,000 Freezeout No-Limit Holdem event. Harvey was a regular at WSOP until Black Friday hit. He returned in 2019 to continue chasing the dream of WSOP glory and it certainly paid off. He banked over $371,000 and the coveted gold bracelet. He tells PokerNews why the bracelet means more than the money, how he felt at each stage of the tournament, and his plans for the rest of the series.

GAMBLING ・ 8 DAYS AGO