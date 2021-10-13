CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

You bea-UTE-y! New Ford Ranger is pictured for the first time ahead of release of new model of Australia's top-selling car - and there's a VERY good reason for its unique paint job

By Stephen Johnson, Economics Reporter For Daily Mail Australia
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Teaser images of the first all-new Ford Ranger in a decade have been revealed ahead of a 2022 launch.

The ute was Australia's top-selling car in September, outselling the Toyota HiLux in the monthly sales race for only the fifth time since 2017.

Ford sold 4,192 Rangers last month, putting it well ahead of Toyota's HiLux tally of 3,635 leaving the showroom, with its sales rising by 12.5 compared with September 2020, Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries data showed.

Scroll down for video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OoLGu_0cPtrGeW00
Teaser images of the first all-new Ford Ranger in a decade have been revealed ahead of a 2022 launch.

Australia's top selling cars in September 2021

1. Ford Ranger: 4,192 sales

2. Toyota HiLux: 3,635 sales

3. Toyota Corolla: 3,487 sales

4. Toyota RAV4: 3,390 sales

5. Toyota Prado: 2,173 sales

6. Hyundai i30: 2,034 sales

7. Isuzu D-Max: 1,833 sales

8. Toyota Camry: 1,610 sales

9. Toyota LandCruiser: 1,541 sales

10. Mitsubishi ASX: 1,489 sales

The Ranger is usually Australia's second-best seller, with buyers particularly keen on the dual cab models, despite the current shape first going on sale in 2011 with a facelift in 2015.

New images of the next Ford Ranger show an evolution of the current shape, with the upcoming model to also form the basis of the next-generation Volkswagen Amarok, due in Australia in 2023.

The all-new Ranger is being revealed later in 2021 before next year being launched and going on sale, as Covid restrictions and computer chip shortages delay global car production.

Ford Australia's design manager Leigh Cosentino said the camouflage spots on the panel were designed to tease the public without revealing the key features ahead of the launch.

'We were asked to develop a camouflage that allowed you to clearly see that this is the next-generation Ranger but not see it at the same time,' he said.

Mr Cosentino said the motorsport-themed disguise was designed to avoid 'looking like a derivative of military camouflage'.

The next Ranger will be the second generation of Ford's global ute.

Utes in Australia last month took out three spots in the top ten with the Isuzu D-Max taking seventh place with 1,833 sales, an increase of 64 per cent compared with a year earlier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h5wNf_0cPtrGeW00
New images of the next Ford Ranger show an evolution of the current shape, with the next model to also form the basis of the next-generation Volkswagen Amarok.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21KiLQ_0cPtrGeW00
The all-new Ranger is being revealed later in 2021 before next year being launched and going on sale, with Covid restrictions and computer chip shortages delaying global car production

The outgoing Ranger formed the basis of the old Mazda BT-50, with the new model now based on the Isuzu.

For the first time since the 1970s, Ford and Mazda won't be sharing a platform for their volume-selling ute.

The current HiLux shape has been around since 2015 and was facelifted in 2020.

The Ranger has managed to stay fresh, despite being a decade-old shape, with the addition of the more upmarket FX4 and Raptor models.

The next Ranger is arriving in dealerships next year with the more common XL, XLS and XLT variants of the new model expected to be sold first in the new shape.

At $77,690, the Ford Ranger Raptor costs $20,000 more than the volume-selling dual cab XLT ute and is expected to continue in the current shape throughout 2022.

The Raptor models have FOX Racing Shocks to soak up the bumps, even in two-wheel drive mode, making it a much better all-terrain vehicle than the other Rangers with a leaf spring suspension.

They come standard with a 157kW four-cylinder bi-turbo that is optional on the other Ranger models, which have a five cylinder single-turbo diesel putting out 147 kilowatts of power.

While the Ranger is made in Thailand, it is developed in Australia, despite local manufacturing finishing in 2016 when the last Falcon was made.

Ford in Geelong invented the ute in 1934.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bp1XC_0cPtrGeW00
Ford sold 4,192 Rangers last month, putting it well ahead of Toyota's HiLux tally of 3,635 leaving the showroom, with it sales rising by 12.5 compared with September 2020, Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries data showed (pictured is the more upmarket Raptor model selling for $77,690)

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Ford And VW Have Built Their First New Car Together

Back in 2019, Ford and Volkswagen announced a joint partnership that would see the two automakers collaborate to develop commercial vehicles, self-driving technology, and an electric Ford based on VW's MEB platform. Ford and VW will also jointly develop the next-generation Volkswagen Amarok, which will share the same platform as the next-generation Ford Ranger.
BUSINESS
manofmany.com

New E-Transit Kickstarts Ford Australia’s Path to Electrification

While the majority of motoring enthusiasts (and the average customer) were hoping the highly-revered Ford Mustang Mach-E would kickstart Ford Australia’s entry into the domestic EV market, the brand has officially revealed the 2022 Ford E-Transit as the first candidate. Will the worlds best-selling van change the commercial segment Downunder?
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla Model 3 snags UK’s best-selling car for September

The Tesla Model 3 captured another feather in its cap for the best-selling car in the United Kingdom for September. A piece of recognition that the all-electric sedan has received many times, the Model 3 still maintains its reputation as one of the best-selling EVs globally, despite more concentrated competition in the electric vehicle sector.
WORLD
CarBuzz.com

New Ford Ranger Shows Its Face

The Ford Ranger has only recently returned to the American market, but the model that US buyers finally got is one that had been on sale in other markets for years, so it's already a little dated. That takes nothing away from its capabilities, and many first-time buyers have remarked on how composed it is both on the road and off it.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Raptor#Hilux#Isuzu#Mitsubishi#Ranger#Volkswagen#Covid#Ford Australia
The Independent

Car review: The Ford Mustang Mach-E sits firmly in the middle of the road

When first you meet a Ford Mustang Mach-E you’re forced to ask yourself one of the most fundamental questions about the automobile: how do I get into the darn thing? Unlike old-fashioned metal, Ford’s first proper purpose-built ground-up electric car design does away with archaic door handles and outdated keys. Instead there is a little button you push, and out the front door pops. It has a tiny vestigial handle, like the surround on a Yale front door lock, but it’s not necessary, and is really just there as a reminder of how cars used to be (the rear doors...
CARS
GTNationEd

2022 Ford Mustang Models Will Lose Power For A Very Annoying Reason

Some of the anticipated changes for the 2022 Ford Mustang have already been implemented, including a new Stealth Edition and an optional GT Performance Package for the California Special. It appears that there is more news on the way, and it isn’t good. According to a report published by Ford Authority, which cited “sources familiar with the muscle car’s launch,” the new Mustang will have less power than before, with its total output falling by ten whole horses.
CARS
Carscoops

Honda Becomes First Domestic Automaker To Sell New Cars Online In Japan

Honda has become Japan’s first automaker to offer an online sales service to its local customers. The service, dubbed Honda ON, is for now offered to Tokyo residents on a subscription contract basis before eventually being expanded nationwide. It allows customers to complete the whole process online, from consultations to contracts.
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Teases New Colors For Made-In-Germany Model Y

The Tesla Giga Berlin plant in Grünheide near Berlin is promised to be equipped with a state-of-the-art paint shop, which will be able to achieve an exceptional color depth. That would be a nice upgrade from the current basic five-color offer (white, black, blue, red and gray). During the recent...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Thailand
MotorTrend Magazine

What’s In a Name? Old Car Names Return on Very Different New Models

The list of old car names that manufacturers have resurrected for new vehicles continues to grow, and we are fascinated by how carmakers choose to use those old car names. Some pay dutiful homage to their past automotive lives, like the Ford Bronco. Some are modern takes on oldies, like the Jeep Grand Wagoneer. On the other hand, it also seems like every time we turn around, another old car name gets attached to a modern vehicle that is quite different from the original, to the chagrin of purists.
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla China’s new King: The Model Y overtakes Model 3 in September

Tesla China has a new King EV, according to figures from the Chinese Passenger Car Association (CPCA). The Chinese entity responsible for tracking new vehicle registration has revealed the Model Y is officially the best-selling Tesla vehicle in China, overtaking the Model 3, which has been one of the biggest catalysts to the EV revolution in the country.
ECONOMY
Cosmos

Opening Australia: It’s not a model problem

With Christmas looming, many Australians are keen to see international borders reopen. But how do we know the right time to do so?. Politicians have leaned on Doherty modelling to build a national plan for reopening international borders, but while mathematical models are powerful tools for predicting potential surges, their predictions are still hypothetical. They can give answers about what to prepare for when borders open, but they cannot predict the best time to open.
AMERICAS
Daily Mail

Fresh concerns as sister company of under-fire lab that wrongly told up to 45,000 Covid-infected people they didn’t have virus is probed over PCR travel test complaints

The company that owns the Covid testing site that gave around 43,000 wrong negative PCR results is being probed. NHS Test and Trace has suspended testing operations provided by Immensa Health Clinic Ltd at its laboratory in Wolverhampton, following an investigation into reports of people receiving negative PCR test results after they have previously tested positive on a lateral flow.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
techgig.com

Tesla teases its next gen EV line up, new Model Y is coming

Tesla conducted a launch celebration in Grünheide, near Berlin, for the Tesla Giga Berlin. project, which is scheduled to receive final certification in November. cars will be constructed in November, with customer deliveries beginning in December if all goes according to plan. According to Tesla CEO. Elon Musk. , Model...
BUSINESS
Vice

‘I Lost Everything Partying’ – What Drug Dealers Really Worry About

Popular mythology suggests drug dealers reside in sprawling Miami chateaus or New Jersey strip clubs, indulging a life of vice and earthly pleasures before meeting their destiny in a hail of lead. The reality is rather different: In 2021, a drug dealer is as likely to be a 12-year-old child at the end of a county line as a smooth-talking gangster in a velour tracksuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Car Connection

2022 Ford Maverick, 2022 Lexus NX showcase this week's new car reviews

A hybrid pickup truck that costs only $20,000, a plug-in hybrid first from Lexus, and new flagship electric sedans highlight the latest new cars coming soon to dealer lots. It's an impressive crop of vehicles, with a broad spectrum in price, powertrains, and capability. Here's what we've been driving, and...
BUYING CARS
KTLA

U.S. investigating fuel pump failures in more than 600K diesel Ram trucks

U.S. safety regulators are investigating fuel pump failures in more than 600,000 diesel Ram trucks that could cause the engines to stall or lose power. The probe covers Ram 2500, 3500, 4500 and 5500 heavy-duty trucks with 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel engines. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Monday […]
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

250K+
Followers
2K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy