Inflation spiked again in September after rises in food and energy prices outpaced declines in other categories, the Department of Labor reported on Wednesday. In the new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of food rose 0.9% and energy prices saw a higher growth at 1.3%. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a primary benchmark for gauging inflation, rose for all items to 0.4%, beating the August measurement of 0.3% as well as outside estimates that expected the same result.

