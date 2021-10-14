CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Autonomous Research Starts Robinhood Markets (HOOD) at Outperform

 5 days ago

Autonomous Research analyst Christian Bolu initiates coverage on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) with a Outperform rating. The analyst comments "After significant user growth in 2020/21, we expect future revenue growth to be primarily driven by increased monetization (most notably in crypto & lending). This could triple HOOD's ARPU over the next 3-5 years. Longer-term, disruptive actions on deposit pricing (if rates rise) and international expansion could power the next leg of account growth. We also believe M&A optionality is underappreciated – we think strategically attractive deals could add up to 700 bps to top-line growth while being up to 30% EPS accretive. All in, our $55 target price implies the stock can trade at 10x 2023 sales, in line with retail brokers and "money apps". We peg our bull case target price at $150 (~3x upside)."

StreetInsider.com

RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria initiates coverage on Clearwater Analytics Holdings (NYSE: CWAN) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $29.00. The analyst comments "We are initiating coverage on Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. with an Outperform rating and $29 price target. We like shares of Clearwater for four primary reasons: 1) Clearwater's long runway of legacy displacements, 2) clean vertical story, 3) solid financial profile, and 4) blue chip customer base."
StreetInsider.com

Wolfe Research analyst Josh Silverstein downgraded Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) from Peerperform to Underperform with a price target of $55.00. The analyst comments "We're downgrading DOW to Underperform as we're most cautious on the PetChem complex, are now 6% below 2022 Street EBITDA, and our new PT implies 7% downside. Our cautious PetChem view stems from our bullish natural gas, ethane, and propane outlook, which combined with PE prices flatlining and ethylene prices retrenching from early year gains, suggest margins are getting squeezed and this price environment could last for the next 6+ months. Additionally, while DOW has previously used feedstock flexibility to its advantage, with both ethane and propane prices high, operational flexibility has been reduced."
StreetInsider.com

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer reiterated a Buy rating on Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) and a $500.00 per share price target as the company's NFT announcement has attracted great interest.
StreetInsider.com

StreetInsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck initiates coverage on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) with an Overweight rating and a price target of $25.00. The analyst commented, "Initating on SoFi, a powerful revenue growth story as it ramps share of the consumer financial services wallet. Competition is rising among challenger FinTechs for Gen Y & Z, but SOFI has a leg up given its roots in the hardest part of consumer finance, lending, along with a robust digital offering."
StreetInsider.com

StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JMP Securities Starts Nerdy (NRDY) at Market Outperform

JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone initiates coverage on Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cowen Assumes DermTech Inc. (DMTK) at Outperform

Cowen analyst Max Masucci assumes coverage on DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cowen Assumes Avantor Inc. (AVTR) at Outperform

Cowen analyst Dan Brennan assumes coverage on Avantor Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Evercore ISI Upgrades Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) to Outperform

Evercore ISI analyst Michael Lonegan upgraded Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) from In Line to Outperform with a price target of $36.00 (from $25.00). The analyst comments "Specifically, we believe Clearway Energy is gaining traction over time with a stronger, more dedicated sponsor in GIP, which is a private company, as opposed to its prior publicly-traded sponsor who through activist pressure at the time had competing sources for capital allocations with a limited focus on development capital. We also believe CWEN is evolving by continually adding more and more capacity outside of California post-PCG bankruptcy, enhancing its counterparty and resource diversification as well as its reliance on any single market. In addition, we think that investors will continue to shift out of crowded Canadian names (4% total returns) into some higher-returning, cheaper US peers (12% for CWEN and AY) where that discount has been narrowing as well. In this deep dive report, we are upgrading CWEN to Outperform from In Line with a target price of $36/share, representing nearly 20% upside to the shares. Our bull case valuation of $46/share has over 50% upside, while bear case of $29/share has less than 5% downside."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cowen Starts TalkSpace (TALK) at Outperform

Cowen analyst Charles Rhyee initiates coverage on TalkSpace (NASDAQ: TALK) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $13.00. The analyst comments "TALK's ability to collect real-time data, drive better member engagement, use evidence-based recommendations, and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Brookline Capital Markets Starts Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) at Buy

Brookline Capital Markets analyst Leah Rush Cann initiates coverage on Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KYMR) with a Buy rating and a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Benchmark Starts Lionsgate (LGF-A) at Buy

Benchmark analyst Matthew Harrigan initiates coverage on Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF-A) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts Jasper Therapeutics (JSPR) at Outperform

(Updated - October 12, 2021 4:05 PM EDT)Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson initiates coverage on Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ: JSPR) with an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

CytoSorbents (CTSO) PT Lowered to $10 at Cowen, Keeps 'Outperform'

Cowen analyst Joshua Jennings lowered the price target on CytoSorbents (NASDAQ: CTSO) to $10.00 (from $14.00) while maintaining an Outperform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: William Blair Starts Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) at Outperform

William Blair analyst Matt Larew initiates coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) with a Outperform rating. The analyst comments "We expect Ginkgo to capture considerable value by democratizing cell programming. Ginkgo's platform enables companies to harness the power of synthetic biology without having to vertically integrate for product development, and the company is attempting to create a low-code platform compared with the more manual coding effort required to pursue synthetic biology projects historically. As a result, we believe Ginkgo will be able to democratize cell programming, ultimately allowing the company to capture a portion of the total addressable market of the entire synthetic biology sector."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Credit Suisse Starts eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (EFTR) at Outperform

Credit Suisse analyst Judah C. Frommer initiates coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) with a Outperform rating and a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Wedbush Upgrades Carvana (CVNA) to Outperform

(Updated - October 11, 2021 7:50 AM EDT)Wedbush analyst Seth Basham upgraded Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) from Neutral to Outperform with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

