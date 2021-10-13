DraftKings (DKNG) Becomes NHL's Official Betting Partner
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced today it has agreed to a deal with the National Hockey League to become an Official Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy Sports and iGaming Partner of the league in the United States. To complement the deal, DraftKings has also reached an agreement with Turner Sports, including Bleacher Report, to be the exclusive sportsbook and daily fantasy sports provider for their coverage of the NHL®.www.streetinsider.com
