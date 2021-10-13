CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Receives FDA Clearance to Proceed With Clinical Trial for Anti-TROP-2 Antibody Drug Conjugate (TROP-2 ADC) for multiple solid tumors

 6 days ago

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento") previously announced that its partner Escugen Biotechnology Co, Ltd. ("Escugen") and Sorrento's subsidiary Levena (Suzhou) Biopharma Co., Ltd. ("Levena") had received an approval letter from the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for its Application for Clinical Trial (Acceptance No. CXSL2101069) of Recombinant Humanized Anti-Trop2 Mab-SN38 Conjugate. Today Sorrento announces that the US FDA has given clearance to proceed with clinical trials in cancer patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors.

ObsEva Announces Presentation of Clinical Data on Oral GnRH Antagonist Linzagolix at ASRM 2021 Scientific Congress & Expo

Presentation of Phase 3 clinical data on linzagolix for the treatment of uterine fibroids and final results from a pilot study of linzagolix for the treatment of severe adenomyosis– GENEVA, Switzerland October 19, 2021 – ObsEva SA...
First Wave BioPharma (FWBI) Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for Phase 2a PASSPORT Trial of FW-ICI-AC

First Wave BioPharma, Inc., (NASDAQ: FWBI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reviewed the Investigational New Drug (IND) application and provided a "Study May Proceed" letter for the Company's Phase 2a PASSPORT trial investigating FW-ICI-AC as a treatment for Grade 1 and Grade 2 colitis and diarrhea in oncology patients receiving treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs). FW-ICI-AC is a proprietary oral immediate-release tablet formulation of niclosamide, a prescription small molecule with anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties.
Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Receives Authorization from MHRA to Commence Phase 1a Clinical Trial of WP1122 for Treatment of COVID-19

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) (Moleculin or the Company), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting highly resistant tumors and viruses, today announced it has received authorization from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to commence a Phase 1a clinical trial of WP1122 in the United Kingdom. WP1122, the Company's lead metabolism/glycosylation inhibitor, is a prodrug of a well-known antimetabolite called 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) currently being developed for inhibition of viral replication and disease manifestations in humans infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. The Company also announced it has received a favorable opinion from the London - Riverside Research Ethics Committee in the UK to begin the study, which is expected to be conducted at the Medicines Evaluation Unit in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Ocugen (OCGN) to present pre-clinical data for OCU410 at 2nd Annual Dry AMD Therapeutic Development Conference

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19, today announced that its head of Research and Development, Arun Upadhyay, PhD, will present pre-clinical data demonstrating how the company's second modifier gene therapy candidate, OCU410, could potentially be an effective therapeutic for Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry AMD).
Cardiol Therapeutics Expands LANCER, a Phase II/III Trial of CardiolRx(TM), into Brazil, Mexico, and Canada

Trial designed to investigate the cardioprotective properties of CardiolRx(TM) in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 who have a prior history of, or risk factors for, cardiovascular disease. Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp....
I-Mab Biopharma (IMAB) Announces IND Approval for Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Efineptakin Alfa in Combination with PD-1 Therapy in China

I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved the IND submission for the initiation of phase 2 clinical trial of efineptakin alfa (also known as TJ107/GX-I7/NT-I7) in combination with PD-1 antibody in patients with advanced solid tumors, including triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) as well as head and neck cancers.
Biogen says ALS drug did not meet primary endpoint in Phase 3 clinical trial

Shares of Biogen were down 0.6% in premarket trading on Monday, the day after the company said an experimental amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) drug did not meet the primary endpoint in an open-label, Phase 3 clinical trial. Biogen said it is considering next steps for the investigational drug, tofersen, which was being tested in people with a rare form of the neurodegenerative disease. "These preliminary data may be supportive of some hints of efficacy; however, the study failed the well-understood ALS primary endpoint, and thus we don't see how Biogen would be able to proceed with a filing with this data," SVB Leerink analyst Marc Goodman told investors on Sunday. Biogen's stock is up 14.8% this year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 19.0%.
Covicept Therapeutics initiates a Phase 2 clinical study with PJS-539, an oral small molecule for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2)

Covicept Therapeutics initiates a Phase 2 clinical study with PJS-539, an oral small molecule for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) Covicept has initiated a Phase 2 multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled 150 patient clinical trial in...
PerkinElmer (PKI) and EUROIMMUN Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S1 Curve ELISA Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization

EUROIMMUN, a PerkinElmer, Inc. company (NYSE: PKI), announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has provided Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S1 CurveTM ELISA (IgG). This assay allows for the qualitative and semi-quantitative detection of IgG antibodies formed against the SARS-CoV-2 S1 antigen, in human serum and plasma. Clinical laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA) can immediately begin using this ELISA for the detection of antibodies of the immunoglobulin class G.
Moderna, J&J Make Case for Covid Boosters Ahead of FDA Panel (2)

Moderna Inc. and Johnson & Johnson said that data they've gathered supports the need for booster shots for their Covid-19 vaccines, ahead of a key regulatory meeting later this week. A panel of scientific experts who advise the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. on vaccines is scheduled to meet Thursday...
Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) Files IPO Registration Statement

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ: VTYX) files registration statement for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for millions...
BTIG Downgrades Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) to Neutral

BTIG analyst Bret Hazlett downgraded Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GRTX) from Buy to Neutral.The analyst commented, "The Phase 3 ROMAN study ...
FDA to allow ‘mix and match’ approach for COVID booster shots

NEW YORK — U.S. health advisers are expected to authorize a "mix and match" approach to COVID vaccine booster shots this week when they give full approval for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots, according to the New York Times. The Times reported that the Food and Drug Administration was planning to allow Americans […]
Moderna's mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Under Side Effect Review by U.S. FDA

(Precision Vaccinations) — The Wall Street Journalreported on October 16, 2021, the U.S. FDA confirmed it is reviewing Moderna's SpikeVax COVID-19 vaccine's risk of generating inflammatory heart conditions in young men. "I think people can be reassured that the risk of myocarditis (from) an mRNA vaccine is low, it appears...
Dying patients with rare diseases struggle to get experimental therapies

At 15, Autumn Fuernisen is dying. She was diagnosed at age 11 with a rare degenerative brain disorder that has no known cure or way to slow it down: juvenile-onset Huntington's disease. "There's lots of things that she used to be able to do just fine," said her mom, Londen Tabor, who lives with her […] The post Dying patients with rare diseases struggle to get experimental therapies appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Announces Data Review by Independent Board of its Phase 2b/3 Clinical Trial of ANAVEX®2-73 in Patients with Alzheimer’s Disease

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that the Independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the Company's Phase 2b/3 Alzheimer's disease study of its investigational compound ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) has completed its recent pre-planned review of the preliminary Phase 2b/3 study data.
Life Spine Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for the ProLift® Micro Expandable Spacer System

HUNTLEY, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Life Spine, a medical device company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets products for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders, announced today that it has received clearance from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to market the ProLift micro Expandable Spacer System. ProLift micro is uniquely designed...
FDA Issues Emergency Use Authorization for Assay Detecting Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Immunoglobulin G Antibodies

The existence of immunoglobulin G antibodies specifically indicates recent or prior infection and can help identify individuals with an adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2. Officials with the FDA have issued an emergency use authorization for the Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S1 Curve ELISA (IgG), an assay for the qualitative and semi-quantitative detection of immunoglobulin G antibodies formed against the SARS-CoV-2 antigen in human serum and plasma.
