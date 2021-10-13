Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (LIXT) Collaborates with Netherlands Cancer Institute and Oncode Institute to Identify Promising Drug Combinations for LB-100 for Cancer Treatment
Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIXT) announced entry into a collaboration with the Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam (NKI) , one of the world's leading comprehensive cancer centers, and Oncode Institute, Utrecht, a major independent cancer research center, to identify the most promising drugs to be combined with LB-100, and potentially LB-100 analogues, to be used to treat a range of cancers, as well as to identify the specific molecular mechanisms underlying the identified combinations.
