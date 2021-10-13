CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (LIXT) Collaborates with Netherlands Cancer Institute and Oncode Institute to Identify Promising Drug Combinations for LB-100 for Cancer Treatment

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIXT) announced entry into a collaboration with the Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam (NKI) , one of the world’s leading comprehensive cancer centers, and Oncode Institute, Utrecht, a major independent cancer research center, to identify the most promising drugs to be combined with LB-100, and potentially LB-100 analogues, to be used to treat a range of cancers, as well as to identify the specific molecular mechanisms underlying the identified combinations.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

ObsEva Announces Presentation of Clinical Data on Oral GnRH Antagonist Linzagolix at ASRM 2021 Scientific Congress & Expo

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. –Presentation of Phase 3 clinical data on linzagolix for the treatment of uterine fibroids and final results from a pilot study of linzagolix for the treatment of severe adenomyosis– GENEVA, Switzerland October 19, 2021 – ObsEva SA...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Could the Future Hold a Less Toxic Cancer Treatment in the Form of a Tablet?

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. What if the future of cancer treatment could be found in the form of an oral tablet?. Currently, most treatments for cancers, including sarcomas, consist of cytotoxic chemotherapy,...
CANCER
StreetInsider.com

Exscientia plc (EXAI) Announces Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional Precision Medicine Platform to Improve Cancer Treatment Outcomes

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Exscientia (Nasdaq: EXAI), the Medical University of Vienna and the CeMM Research Center for Molecular Medicine of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, today announced publication in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association of Cancer Research, of final results from the EXALT-1 trial. The study, titled “Functional Precision Medicine Provides Clinical Benefit in Advanced Aggressive Haematological Cancers and Identifies Exceptional Responders,” illustrates the potential real-world impact of using Exscientia’s AI-supported precision medicine platform (referred to in the study as single-cell functional precision medicine or scFPM) to propose which therapy would be most effective for late-stage haematological cancer patients based on testing drug responses ex vivo in their own tissue samples. Interim data from the study was previously published in The Lancet Haematology.
CANCER
StreetInsider.com

Kiromic BioPharma (KRBP) Collaborates with Gemelli Teaching Hospital to Accelerate the Analysis of Allogeneic CAR-T Clinical Trial Candidate Alexis ISO-1 in Solid Cancers

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company using its proprietary DIAMOND® artificial intelligence (AI) platform to improve drug discovery and development with a therapeutic focus on immuno-oncology, announces it has engaged in a strategic collaboration with Gemelli Teaching Hospital IRCCS to accelerate the analysis of the Company’s first allogeneic CAR-T clinical trial candidate Alexis ISO-1.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Colorectal Cancer#Drugs#Lixt Rrb Collaborates#Oncode Institute#Streetinsider Premium#Nki#Braf#Egfr
MedicalXpress

Anti-cancer drug derived from fungus shows promise in clinical trials

A new industry-academic partnership between the University of Oxford and biopharmaceutical company NuCana as found that chemotherapy drug NUC-7738, derived from a Himalayan fungus, has 40 times greater potency for killing cancer cells than its parent compound. Oxford University researchers have worked in collaboration with industry leaders NuCana to assess...
CANCER
MarketWatch

Protagonist Therapeutics shares soar after FDA lifts clinical hold on its experimental cancer drug

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. soared 87.0% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration had lifted a clinical hold on clinical trials of rusfertide, its experimental blood cancer treatment. The hold was put into place over concerns of skin tumors from animal research and a deeper examination of four new cancer cases that emerged during a clinical trial. No safety concerns were identified during the hold. The investigational treatment is expected to move forward into a Phase 3 clinical trial for polycythemia vera in the first quarter of next year. SVB Leerink analyst Joseph Schwartz told investors that lifting the clinical hold is a "very welcomed surprise, given the hold was disclosed less than a month ago, and it was unclear how long it would last." Protagonist's stock is down 9.5% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 16.9%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
cancernetwork.com

Treatment Options in Non–Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Kristie Kahl: Hi, and welcome to our CancerNetwork® OncView program titled “Immunotherapy Response Monitoring in Lung Cancer.” I’m Kristie Kahl, the vice president of content with CancerNetwork®. We have with us Dr Roy Herbst, the director of the center for thoracic cancers and the chief of medical oncology at Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital, an associate cancer center director of translational science. Thanks for joining us, Dr Herbst.
CANCER
StreetInsider.com

Personalis, Inc. (PSNL) Collaborates with Mayo Clinic to Expand Cancer Genomic Testing

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, Mayo Clinic's Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology, and Mayo Clinic's Center for Individualized Medicine are collaborating with Personalis Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a cancer genomics company whose clinical-grade, comprehensive cancer genomic test includes sequencing the entire coding genome through whole-exome and transcriptome sequencing. The test will provide a clinical report for each patient and comprehensive aggregated data that Mayo Clinic and Personalis will use to further develop this comprehensive diagnostic approach.
CANCER
Daily Montanan

Dying patients with rare diseases struggle to get experimental therapies

At 15, Autumn Fuernisen is dying. She was diagnosed at age 11 with a rare degenerative brain disorder that has no known cure or way to slow it down: juvenile-onset Huntington’s disease. “There’s lots of things that she used to be able to do just fine,” said her mom, Londen Tabor, who lives with her […] The post Dying patients with rare diseases struggle to get experimental therapies appeared first on Daily Montanan.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Pembrolizumab Combination Therapy for Cervical Cancer

Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) approved by FDA in combination with chemotherapy, with or without bevacizumab (Avastin), in patients with persistent, recurrent, or metastatic cervical cancer. The FDA has approved pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in combination with chemotherapy, with or without bevacizumab (Avastin), in patients with persistent, recurrent, or metastatic cervical cancer whose tumors have...
CANCER
enr.com

Huntsman Cancer Institute Proton Therapy Center: Award of Merit Health Care

This addition to the Huntsman Cancer Institute provides proton therapy options for patients who need targeted cancer treatment. The facility is home to exceptionally sensitive, expensive and heavy treatment equipment. Located on a site constrained by two existing buildings and a fire lane access road that could not support a crane because it was built over mechanical space, the crane platform was carved into the hillside at the edge of a 60-ft shoring wall.
CANCER
Cancer Health

New Ovarian Cancer Treatment Strategies

Despite breakthrough treatments for high-grade serous ovarian cancer, about 80 percent of patients relapse within two years, often resistant to treatment. The good news is that Dana-Farber scientists are pursuing multiple avenues of research that very well may improve outcomes. “A number of patients develop progressive disease at a later...
CANCER
StreetInsider.com

Protara Therapeutics (TARA) Announces FDA Clearance of IND for TARA-002 for the Treatment of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TARA), a clinical-stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for TARA-002, an investigational cell-based therapy being developed for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). Protara expects to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial of TARA-002 in adults with high-grade NMIBC by the end of 2021.
CANCER
The Press

Mirati Therapeutics to Collaborate with Sanofi on Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Combination of adagrasib with a SHP2 Inhibitor in KRAS G12C-mutated Lung Cancer

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company, today announced a non-exclusive clinical collaboration agreement with Sanofi to evaluate the combination of adagrasib, the Company's investigational KRASG12C inhibitor, with Sanofi's investigational SHP2 inhibitor SAR442720, also known as RMC-4630. The Phase 1/2 dose escalation and expansion study will evaluate the combination in patients with previously-treated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and KRASG12C mutations.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Study identifies sulfatase as potential drug target for inflammatory bowel disease and colorectal cancer

A new study published in Nature has found that a single sulfatase contributes to the degradation of mucus that protects the intestinal lining, potentially leading to inflammatory bowel disease and colorectal cancer. The human gut microbiota significantly impacts several aspects of intestinal health and disease, including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
beckershospitalreview.com

Oncology practice joins Michigan cancer institute

A local oncology practice has joined the Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Flint (Mich.) hospital. The addition of Flint, Mich.-based Singh & Arora Oncology/Hematology and it's four physicians — Trevor Singh, MD; Madan Arora, MD; David Eilender, MD; and Sandeep Grewal, MD — will streamline care for the community's cancer patients by enabling them to access all aspects of cancer care in one location, according to an Oct. 4 news release sent to Becker's.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy