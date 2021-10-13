CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, KY

A shared love of music

By Denis House
Lebanon Enterprise
 5 days ago

They come from all walks of high school life. Athletes. Scholars. Socialites. While they might not run with the same crowd, they all have one thing in common: A love of music. “We have leaders in virtually every club and activity in school,” said Marion County High School Band Director Daniel Beams. “You will find a cross section of this in the band. Many of our students will receive scholarships to college-not just in music, but in many other areas.”

