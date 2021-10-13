A shared love of music
They come from all walks of high school life. Athletes. Scholars. Socialites. While they might not run with the same crowd, they all have one thing in common: A love of music. “We have leaders in virtually every club and activity in school,” said Marion County High School Band Director Daniel Beams. “You will find a cross section of this in the band. Many of our students will receive scholarships to college-not just in music, but in many other areas.”www.lebanonenterprise.com
Comments / 0