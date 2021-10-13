CentreWorks a catalyst for change

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. D’Moksha Homes—a direct-to-consumer (D2C) environment-friendly home fashion brand focused on providing exquisite, handcrafted home linens using only the most sustainable fabrics like linen, hemp, and lyocell, amongst others—on Monday announced to have raised$575,000angel seed round from integrated incubator and accelerator Venture Catalysts, The Chennai Angels, KarthikBhat (Force Ventures) along with investors who are founders of leading D2C brands, partners in large VC firms, serial investors and leading corporate executives. This includes VarunAlagh (Mama Earth), Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta (BoAt), Bala Sarda (Vahdam Teas), Virendra Gupta (DailyHunt), Vivekananda Hallekere (Bounce), Kushal Khandwala (KIFS Housing Finance Limited), Sanjay Behl (Raymond), CK Ranganathan (CavinKare), Satish Kumar Anavangot (Henkel), Badri Pillapakkam (Omidyar Network), Kushal Agarwal (Lightrock ventures), Tejas Subramanian (Telama investments) among others.
