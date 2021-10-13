Dwayne Johnson clarifies why he called out Vin Diesel on Instagram: “I meant what I said”

Is this more or less surprising than when he considered running for president? Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson has dropped what he’s calling his first rap song. He features on Tech N9ne’s new single “Face Off,” alongside Joey Cool and King Iso. The actor penned his own energetic verse, which closes out the track and includes lyrics like “Black and Samoan in my veins, my culture bangin’ with Strange / I change the game so what’s my motherfuckin’ name (Rock).” Though he described “Face Off” as his “historic rap debut” on Twitter, this isn’t his first connection to the genre. Johnson appeared on Wyclef Jean’s 2000 single “It Doesn’t Matter” to shout his wrestling catchphrase, and he was the subject of “Pie” on WWF: The Music, Vol. 5, which gave us poetic turns of phrase such as, “It’s tough to be the Rock (oh yes) / No no no NO, it really is.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO