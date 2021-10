Taking into consideration the local sports scene and Boston/New England teams, this week has been a fun week to be a fan. Friday night, the Seahawks football team battled from behind and went on to win its Homecoming game, 35-18, over Sacopee Valley on Sherman Field. Game reporter Bill Pearson said coach Ed Crocker changed his strategy in the second half and Boothbay went on to stymie Sacopee in the second half.