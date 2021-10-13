Friends, it is with a heavy heart that I compose this message today. The passing of one of my close friends is another great loss for myself, the grieving family, and a large part of our community. Johnny Wisnoski passed away just a few days ago and the emptiness felt by those of you who knew him is a heavy weight indeed. His funeral service was packed with hundreds of family members and friends and the eulogy was flawless. His brother shared some of the stories and adventures they had experienced through the years, and it was as if we were right there with them when it happened. After it was over, everyone stayed in front of the church for a long while, as if to somehow remain connected to Johnny. Not willing to leave and be apart from him. It was a heavy, palatable moment, but I had to keep reminding myself about the passage in Ecclesiastes that talks about how there is a season for everything. God’s timing is not our timing and we have to have faith in Him, even when it’s hard. Especially when it’s hard, actually.