Upcoming SBA Georgia District Events

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) today announced that UK-based Capital on Tap, an award-winning FinTech and payments company, will open its official U.S. headquarters in Atlanta to support its continued expansion in the U.S. The company plans to create approximately 50 new jobs by the end of 2021, with plans to create an additional 100 jobs by the end of 2022. This news comes while GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson is on an economic development mission in the UK and meeting with companies and executives – including leaders with Capital on Tap – interested in opening or expanding investments in Georgia.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO