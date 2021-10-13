CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Hartsfield-Jackson Releases Five New Real Estate Properties for Bid

savannahceo.com
 6 days ago

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) announced today the release of five new Request for Proposals (RFPs.) ATL is seeking developers and investors interested in real estate opportunities located outside the airport’s secure area. The potential scope of development for the properties include industrial space adjacent to the ATL airfield with in-place zoning; aviation related office space; and a possible mix-use food, retail and entertainment lifestyle destination.

savannahceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
rismedia.com

Inside Real Estate Announces Fall 2021 Release

Inside Real Estate has announced the fall 2021 release of its flagship platform, kvCORE. The new release enhances the kvCORE Smart CRM experience. “Every day, we think about the power our team has to make an impact on the productivity and growth of our users,” said Nick Macey, president of Inside Real Estate, in a statement. “We have to ask the right questions and listen to what our customers are saying. What do high performers in real estate do? It’s impossible to be a high performer without having the mindset of exploration and continuous improvement, and this release demonstrates our commitment to that belief.”
REAL ESTATE
covington.va.us

REAL ESTATE AND PERSONAL PROPERTY TAX INFORMATION

The City of Covington wants to make citizens, businesses, and visitors aware that the Real Estate and Personal Property Tax Bills have been mailed early and will be due December 6, 2021; per state ordinance 58.1-8 because the 5th of the month falls on a Sunday this year. City Hall...
COVINGTON, VA
eastgreenwichnews.com

This Week in EG Real Estate: 13 New Listings and a $2M Sale

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday Morning, 10/15/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 13 new listings, 1 sold property and 11 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
WARWICK, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment#Atlanta#Atl#Rfp S 1210369#Godby Road Development
classiccountry1070.com

WSU Center for Real Estate Releases 2022 Forecast

According to the 2022 Kansas Housing Markets Forecast series published by the Wichita State University Center for Real Estate, Kansas home prices will rise by 7.6% next year. Director of the WSU Center for Real Estate, Stan Longhofer, said the supply of homes available for sale will remain at historic lows, adding that while bidding wars may not be as intense as they were in 2021, it will continue to be a sellers’ market across most market segments.
WICHITA, KS
GlobeSt.com

Real Estate Degree Programs are Setting a New Bar in CRE

Once upon a time and not so long ago, real estate professionals learned on the job. Without formal university programs, most real estate professionals—even those with top business school degrees—gained knowledge through experience. But, that is now changing. Real estate specific degree programs at both the undergraduate and graduate levels are soaring in popularity, and young professionals are now joining the commercial real estate industry with a formal education in the field. Real estate degrees and certifications are quickly becoming a standard.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
therealdeal.com

NYC’s Top Real Estate Disaster Service Is Flexing New Muscle

Maxons Restorations merges with massive North American Mitigation and Reconstruction Company. Here’s some welcome news for uncertain times: New York City’s top real estate restoration, mitigation and reconstruction service now has powerful new resources for building owners and property managers. Maxons Restorations – known for rescuing Tri-state landlords from fire,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Houston Chronicle

Real estate transactions: New York apartment investor expands Houston holdings

The Praedium Group, a real estate investment firm based in New York, expanded its Houston portfolio with the acquisition of Lenox Grand Crossing, a newly constructed 330-unit apartment complex at 23615 Western Centre Drive in Katy. The property was developed by OHT Partners. Amenities include a community work lounge with private offices and a conference room, fitness center, lounge with shuffleboard, a pool table and bar seating, a pet spa, and package lockers with cold storage capability. New York Life Real Estate Investors said it provided $96 million in loans to Praedium for both the Katy property and a 347-unit complex in Lewisville near Dallas.
HOUSTON, TX
businessobserverfl.com

Prominent real estate developer names new vice president

TAMPA — Vaike O’Grady has joined Metro Development Group, a Tampa-based developer of residential communities throughout Florida, in the role of vice president of marketing and communications. O’Grady, according to a press release, comes to Metro from Austin, Texas-based real estate research firm Zonda, where she served as a regional...
TAMPA, FL
irei.com

Humphreys Capital targets $150m for new real estate fund

Humphreys Capital has launched its third active closed-end fund, Humphreys Fund IV, with a target fund raise of $150 million. The fund will focus on value-add and opportunistic multifamily, industrial and senior living real estate investments in high-growth, secondary markets in the southeastern and southwestern United States. Humphreys Fund IV...
MARKETS
Variety

New York Commercial Real Estate Rides Production Boom

Fully booked production facilities are one bright spot in New York City’s commercial real estate landscape. “Speaking as a New Yorker, the pandemic proved the importance of this industry to the economic diversity of New York,” says Hal Rosenbluth, CEO of Kaufman Astoria Studios. The Kaufman Astoria facilities and all available borough full-service soundstages are mostly filled with at least 34 projects filming as of August. A recent report by New York City’s Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment documented the profound economic impact and ripple effect of production coin, as well as the region’s return to pre-pandemic production levels, all bolstered...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
seattlepi.com

New York Real Estate Sees Luxury Market Hit New Highs

Broadway is back and so is New York’s residential real estate market. The sector (those properties priced at $4 million-plus) is on pace for a record 2021 with the number of signed contracts doubling year-over-year and volume on track to surpass 2014’s benchmark high numbers, per the Olshan Luxury Market Report. Several factors are fueling the velocity of trades.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theviennatimes.com

2021 Real Estate Assessment Changes and Quadrennial Assessments to be Released

The Johnson County real estate property tax assessment changes for 2021 for Goreville, Tunnel Hill, New Burnside, Elvira, Bloomfield, Simpson and Cache, submitted by supervisor of assessments Danell Mott, are included in this week’s issue of The Vienna Times. Also included in the issue are the 2021 quadrennial assessments for...
VIENNA, IL
pagosadailypost.com

REAL ESTATE: The Riley Report

It’s a beautiful day in Pagosa. The foliage is gorgeous. The aspens and the oaks are doing their thing. We expect the colors will be at their peak next week. Make time to go out and enjoy the splendor before it’s gone. If you’re hiking, be careful. There are a...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy