Plant Riverside District’s District Live to Present Johnny Mercer Cabaret in October and November
District Live, an exciting new live music venue at Plant Riverside District in Savannah, Ga., will present the Johnny Mercer Cabaret, a dazzling show featuring the iconic hits and award-winning songs of Savannah native Johnny Mercer. Performances will take place on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.savannahceo.com
