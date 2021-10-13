Ex-GA insurance Commissioner Jim Beck gets 7 Years in Federal Prison

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Dante Williams, 24, of Charleston, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents, Williams sold two ounces of methamphetamine to a confidential informant on January 14, 2021. Williams arranged to first meet the informant in the parking lot of the Family Dollar store on Charleston’s West Side, but then directed the informant to follow him to Swinburn Street where the transaction took place. Williams also admitted that he fronted the informant an additional two ounces of methamphetamine for which Williams would be paid later.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 14 DAYS AGO