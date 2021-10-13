New Citizen Science Tools Enable First Sociological Analysis of Lead Residue in Soil

If you have taken a walk along a beach, you have probably come across an oddly placed piece of plastic, toothpaste tube, shoe, name it. For many people, not much thought goes into it, then you come across another one…and another one, and many more. Such is the case in the coastal beaches of Kenya, and many beaches across the world. This is the problem of marine litter. Marine litter are ubiquitous, unquantified and uncharacterized along the Kenyan coast and therein lay our problem. Every year Kenya is estimated to consume 259,252 tonnes of plastic packaging materials alone, and only 46,988 tonnes (18%) of these are recycled and nearly 173,698 tonnes find their way into the environment or illegal dumpsites every year.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO