New Citizen Science Tools Enable First Sociological Analysis of Lead Residue in Soil
Rensselaer scholar to broaden scope of research globally. An ongoing project is helping people identify lead and arsenic pollution and enabling a novel approach to sociological research. Abby Kinchy, professor in the Department of Science and Technology Studies at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, describes her research approach as “ethnographic soil testing” — a novel method for studying how people encounter environmental hazards, reason through exposure risks, and take action to improve the health of their communities.news.rpi.edu
