Agriculture

Breanna Berry of the Georgia Farm Bureau, Young Farmers and Ranchers Program

savannahceo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia Farm Bureau Leadership Development Coordinator Breanna Berry talks about the Georgia Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers program and how to get involved. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.

