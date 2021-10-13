COVID WORK Q&A

Can someone be sacked for refusing to be fully vaccinated?

Yes. Lawyers Joydeep Hor and Bill Potts agreed an employer would be likely to win an unfair dismissal claim in the Fair Work Commission, as courts sided with bosses who put health and safety first

Can an employer be sued if someone gets sick from Covid at work?

Yes. A staff member would have to prove their boss was negligent about the known threat of Covid

'If you can show that there is nexus between the danger to you, then there can be a litigation result,' Mr Pott said

'Negligence is the foreseeability of a potential harm'

How can employers defend themselves in court?

By demonstrating they they taken reasonable steps to mitigate the risk of Covid from social distancing to face masks and vaccination checks

Can compulsory vaccinations be challenged in court?

Yes. An opponent of such a measure would have to prove rapid antigen tests, social distancing, face masks and screens were enough to mitigate the risk of catching Covid. The Queensland Police Service is facing a legal challenge