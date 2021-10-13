CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID WORK Q&A

By Stephen Johnson, Stephen Johnson, Economics Reporter For Daily Mail Australia
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C0r2N_0cPthDn500

Can someone be sacked for refusing to be fully vaccinated?

Yes. Lawyers Joydeep Hor and Bill Potts agreed an employer would be likely to win an unfair dismissal claim in the Fair Work Commission, as courts sided with bosses who put health and safety first

Can an employer be sued if someone gets sick from Covid at work?

Yes. A staff member would have to prove their boss was negligent about the known threat of Covid

'If you can show that there is nexus between the danger to you, then there can be a litigation result,' Mr Pott said

'Negligence is the foreseeability of a potential harm'

How can employers defend themselves in court?

By demonstrating they they taken reasonable steps to mitigate the risk of Covid from social distancing to face masks and vaccination checks

Can compulsory vaccinations be challenged in court?

Yes. An opponent of such a measure would have to prove rapid antigen tests, social distancing, face masks and screens were enough to mitigate the risk of catching Covid. The Queensland Police Service is facing a legal challenge

Comments / 0

Related
Union Leader

Q&A with the COVID experts: Are masks safe for children?

The Union Leader is recruiting experts to answer important questions about the coronavirus pandemic. This occasional feature will present facts from people in the field to help readers recognize social media misinformation and get the latest news on vaccine mandates and other pandemic protocols. Q: Are masks safe for children?
KIDS
Cosmos

How can Australia safely return to work after COVID lockdowns?

As New South Wales approaches the 80% double-dose target, restrictions will ease in the next few weeks, and most businesses are expected to reopen. Although the high vaccination rate is highly encouraging, increasing people’s movements and mingling might result in a surge of COVID-19 cases. The NSW Government has developed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

UCLA Anesthesiologist Escorted From Work After Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. An anesthesiologist at UCLA Health in Los Angeles was escorted off the medical campus last week after trying to enter the workplace despite being unvaccinated. Christopher Rake, MD, has reportedly been placed on unpaid administrative leave by the health system.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fox40jackson.com

Thousands pack streets in Rome to COVID vaccine work rule

Thousands of demonstrators marched down Rome’s Via Veneto and other main streets on Saturday, some clashing with police, to protest a government rule requiring COVID-19 vaccines or negative tests to access workplaces next week. The certification in Italy, known as a “Green Pass,” takes effect on Friday and applies to...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#The Fair Work Commission
TheConversationAU

COVID-19 cases rise when schools open – but more so when teachers and students don't wear masks

As students return to schools in Victoria and New South Wales after months of lockdowns, many people may be worried about the risks to their kids – and transmission overall. The role that schools play in transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been difficult to work out, but new evidence can finally answer that question. Schools do amplify community transmission, but the good news is that some relatively simple mitigation measures can make schools much safer places. To successfully navigate the next phase of the pandemic and protect our kids, we need to switch to a so-called “vaccine-plus” strategy –...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

After 30 years in obstetrics, Covid vaccination has made me reassess my advice to pregnant patients

Pregnant women try to do the best for their baby’s health and development, yet, when something is new – such as Covid-19 vaccinations – it can be hard to make decisions for yourself, let alone for your unborn child. In this time of rapidly changing public health announcements, it’s not surprising that some pregnant women are hesitant when it comes to Covid-19 vaccinations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Malaysia government tells those who choose not to get Covid vaccine: ‘We will make life very difficult’

Malaysia has promised to get tough with those who refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccines without a valid reason. “Sorry to say, we will make life very difficult for you if you’re not vaccinated by choice,” health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said at an event in Serdang Hospital on 16 October, The Straits Times reported.“If you choose not to vaccinate, then we will probably ask you to do regular tests that you have to pay for,” he said.A plan under the National Testing Strategy, which will be unveiled next week, will explain the actions that Malaysia will take against those who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

China drafts new law that will see parents punished if children exhibit ‘very bad behaviour’

Parents of children who exhibit “very bad behaviour” or commit crimes could soon be punished in China under a new law.Parents and guardians will be reprimanded and could be ordered to go through family education guidance programmes if prosecutors find any criminal or “very bad behaviour” in their children, according to the draft of the family education promotion bill that will be reviewed by the Chinese government this week.“There are many reasons for adolescents to misbehave, and the lack of or inappropriate family education is the major cause,” said Zang Tiewei, spokesman of the Legislative Affairs Commission under the National...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Billboard

P!nk Speaks Out on Vaccine Mandate Protests In California

P!nk is in support of California's newest law, which sees the state becoming the first in the United States to mandate vaccinations for eligible teacher, staff and students attending in-person classes at public and private schools for grades seven through 12. On Sunday (Oct. 17), the "Cover Me In Sunshine" singer took to Twitter to voice her disapproval for those participating in state-wide walk outs to oppose the new mandate, which went into effect on Oct. 1.
CALIFORNIA STATE
healthing.ca

Gov't calls unvaccinated

'These calls are legitimate': Outreach campaigns to reach the unvaccinated now include phone calls to anyone with a health card. Canada has reached a vaccination rate of 71 per cent of the population now fully vaccinated, shows the latest health data, thanks to vax vans, mobile clinics and pop-up shots in community centres, arenas and churches.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Retail boss James Timpson is praised after announcing all menopausal employees can claim back their prescription costs for HRT

The CEO of retailer Timpson has been praised for offering all his employees the chance to claim back their prescription charges if they're prescribed HRT. James Timpson, 50, from Manchester, whose great-grandfather founded the chain which is best known for shoe repairs and cutting keys, took to Twitter to announce the new scheme for World Menopause Day.
RETAIL
Shropshire Star

How effective has the 25-year ban on pistols been since the Dunblane massacre?

Twenty-five years ago on Saturday, the Government announced its plans to ban the private possession of virtually all pistols in the wake of the Dunblane massacre. The anniversary went unmarked as the country reeled from the death of MP Sir David Amess, who had been stabbed during his constituency surgery in the quiet coastal town of Leigh-on-Sea.
WORLD
The Conversation U.S.

Teachers must often face student attacks alone

When “Ms. Kyles,” a social studies teacher in a suburban district, heard her colleague scream in a nearby classroom, she ran to her aid. It appeared that a female student had attacked a classmate. “I grabbed the student to restrain her, and I said to the teacher, ‘You go back to your students, I’ll take care of her,’” Ms. Kyles said. After locking herself in an empty classroom with the student, Ms. Kyles – that’s a pseudonym to protect her privacy – learned the student stabbed a female classmate four times in the chest and back, killing her. Then the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Leading huntsman guilty of running Zoom webinars encouraging illegal foxhunting

A leading huntsman who talked of “creating a smokescreen” has been found guilty and ordered to pay £3,500 for giving advice on how to illegally carry out illegal hunts, in what was described as a landmark case on the issue.The League Against Cruel Sports said the verdict was “without a shadow of doubt the most significant moment since the Hunting Act came in”.Mark Hankinson, director of the Masters of Foxhounds Association, intentionally encouraged huntsmen to use legal trail-hunting as “a sham and a fiction” for the unlawful chasing and killing of animals, the judge said.The case has been keenly watched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

RWJBarnabas Health Fires Less Than 1% Of Employees Over COVID Vaccine Mandate

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — RWJBarnabas Health in New Jersey has fired 118 staff members who refused to get vaccinated. The health system says those workers did not meet the Oct. 15 deadline and make up less than 1% of its 35,000 employees. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code Find NYC Testing Site Near You Check NYC Testing Wait Times CDC’S COVID Vaccine FAQ CDC’s COVID Tracking Map By County Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home Complete Coronavirus Coverage A spokesperson says operations will not be impacted.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Ads for The Workers Union banned for implying it was a trade union

Ads for an employment-related services company called The Workers Union have been banned for misleadingly implying it was a trade union.The two ads for The Workers Union, seen in January, stated: “Every UK worker should have the right to access information, support and guidance. We work as hard as you do. Get instant help. Get us on your side.”The company’s website featured a page reading: “A union such as The Workers Union is not just relevant today, but an essential part of any employee’s job security.“Becoming a member with a minimal fee can get you several benefits. These include a...
LABOR ISSUES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

250K+
Followers
2K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy