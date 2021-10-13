CCSD Class of 2021 Increases ACT Averages and Tops Nation, State
The Cherokee County School District Class of 2021 increased average ACT scores and exceeded National and State scores!. The Class scored an outstanding 23.2 average, increasing from 22.6 in 2020, and topping Georgia’s 22.6 and the Nation’s 20.3 averages on the competitive college entrance and placement examination. The scores ranked CCSD in the top 10% in the State. Students earn a score on a scale of 1 to 36. The average CCSD scores by subject on the ACT used to calculate the overall compositive average are: English, 22.4; Math, 22.8; Reading, 23.9; Science, 23.3.www.cherokeek12.net
