Universal’s First Collaboration with The Pokémon Company to be New Parade in Japan Next Year

By Alicia Stella
orlandoparkstop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversal Studios Japan and The Pokémon Company announced their new partnership only a week ago, but today have unveiled their first joint project. Pokemon characters will appear in a new parade for the park beginning next spring. The new No Limit! Parade will feature characters from many of the attractions around the park, including for the first time, Super Mario Bros. now that Super Nintendo World is officially open.

