CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Regional News

valdostatoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia students again increase score, beat national average…. Release: October 13, 2021 – For the fifth year in a row, Georgia students beat the national average on the ACT, with the state's average score increasing even as the national average dropped. Georgia's class of…. Regional NewsOctober 13, 2021. Release: Insurance...

valdostatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
valdostatoday.com

Commissioner King makes statement on Jim Beck sentencing

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King released the following statement in response to the sentencing of former Commissioner Jim Beck:. “In July, Jim Beck was found guilty of stealing over $2 million in GUA funds by a group of twelve of his peers. Today, he was officially sentenced to 87 months in prison for his crimes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Killeen Daily Herald

Regional hospitalizations drop to 12.84%

Local hospitalizations of COVID-19 continued to fall Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department reported the percentage of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients in Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — fell by 1.52 percentage points over the weekend. The service area now has only 12.84 percent of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients.
TEXAS STATE
valdostatoday.com

Gov. Kemp announces 27 appointments to various boards and commissions

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced 27 appointments to various boards and commissions. Valerie Montgomery Rice is the sixth president of Morehouse School of Medicine and the first woman to lead the free-standing medical institution. Montgomery Rice serves as both the president and CEO. A renowned infertility specialist and researcher, she most recently served as dean and executive vice president of Morehouse School of Medicine, where she has served since 2011. Prior to joining Morehouse, Montgomery Rice held faculty positions and leadership roles at various health centers, including academic health centers. Most notably, she was the founding director of the Center for Women’s Health Research at Meharry Medical College, one of the nation’s first research centers devoted to studying diseases that disproportionately impact women of color. Montgomery Rice was named to the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans and received the 2017 Horatio Alger Award. For three consecutive years (2016-2018) Georgia Trend Magazine selected Montgomery Rice as one of the 100 Most Influential Georgians. Other honors include the following: The Dean Griffin Community Service Award from the Georgia Institute of Technology, Girls Inc. 2019 Smart Award, The National Medical Association OB/GYN 2019 Legend of the Section Award, The Turknett Leadership Character Award (2018), Visions of Excellence Award, Atlanta Business League (2018), Links Incorporated Co-Founders Award (2018), Trumpet Vanguard Award (2015), The Dorothy I. Height Crystal Stair Award (2014), National Coalition of 100 Black Women – Women of Impact (2014), YWCA – Women of Achievement of Atlanta (2014) and Nashville (2007), American Medical Women’s Association Elizabeth Blackwell Medal (2011), and Working Mother Media Multicultural Women’s Legacy Award (2011). A Georgia native, Montgomery Rice holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the Georgia Institute of Technology, a medical degree from Harvard Medical School, an honorary degree from the University of Massachusetts Medical School, and a Doctor of Humane Letters honorary degree from Rush University. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Emory University School of Medicine and her fellowship in reproductive endocrinology and infertility at Hutzel Hospital. Montgomery Rice is married to Melvin Rice Jr., and they have two children.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Igneo Technologies to open in Port of Savannah creating about 150 jobs

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that e-waste recycling company Igneo Technologies will invest $85 million in opening its first U.S. electronics recycling facility at the Port of Savannah. This is expected to create at least 150 jobs in Chatham County once Igneo is fully operational. “Georgia continues to lead the...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
valdostatoday.com

DCH Commissioner announced as member of Leadership Georgia Class of 2022

DCH Commissioner Caylee Noggle has been announced as a member of the Leadership Georgia Class of 2022. Please see the announcement on Facebook. This program is a year-long commitment consisting of five 2.5-day events scheduled in locations across the state emphasizing educational experiences for Georgia leaders across occupations, genders, cultures, and races.
POLITICS
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta grease blockage leads to manhole overflow

On Monday, October 11, 2021, the City of Valdosta received notification of a possible overflow at the 1400 block of Williams Street. Upon arrival, it was determined that a partially clogged sewer line was the cause of the issue. City staff unblocked the line and stopped the overflow. The cause of the spill was determined to be a FOG (fats, oils and grease) blockage resulting in approximately 20 gallons of sewage to enter a storm drain that discharges into One Mile Branch.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

VSU students hold mock press conference with Mayor Matheson

On Thursday, October 14, Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson held a Mock Press Conference for a group of Valdosta State University Students in Council Chambers at City Hall. As the city places great value on the education of our students, this event has been a long-standing annual tradition dating back at least three previous Mayors.
VALDOSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Act

Comments / 0

Community Policy