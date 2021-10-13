CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Daily briefing: On Steve Sarkisian, standout punters and Iowa OC Brian Ferentz

By Ivan Maisel about 16 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KPgtJ_0cPtf7Mi00
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Ivan Maisel’s “Daily Briefing” for On3:

Steve Sarkisian and learning from a loss

I say this knowing full well it’s too early to make any sort of declaration about Steve Sarkisian 2.0. But watching Texas fall apart in the fourth quarter Saturday rang a bell about Sarkisian’s stops at Washington and USC. So I went digging. His record in one-score games is 15-13, slightly below his record of 35-24 in other games. Was it that in his season-and-a-half at USC the Trojans lost four games as two-score favorites? That speaks to mental discipline. But, no, it takes more than a half-season to impress upon players that the cost of discipline is high but surely worth paying. If Texas doesn’t learn from that experience Saturday, Sarkisian isn’t doing his job.

Believe it: Watching punters can be enjoyable

“We live in the Golden Age of Punting” is a phrase that will capture the imagination of absolutely no one. But it happens to be true. It may be the Aussie invasion; it may be that coaching and development has become better than ever. But watching guys like Tory Taylor of Iowa and Adam Korsak of Rutgers is enjoyable. Taylor kept Penn State pinned on its goal line for possession after possession in the Hawkeyes’ comeback victory. Korsak placed six of his seven punts against Michigan State inside the 20, averaging 46.1 yards. The Ray Guy Award named Korsak its Punter of the Week for the third time in six weeks this season.

Praise for Brian Ferentz

Former Iowa defensive back Bob Stoops, honored at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday for his election to the College Football Hall of Fame last year, expressed admiration Tuesday for the handiwork of Hawkeyes offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. The former Oklahoma coach, part of Fox’s Big Noon Saturday crew at the Iowa-Penn State game, said Ferentz “is dialing up one or two pass plays a game. That’s all they need. That one in the fourth quarter, there wasn’t anyone within 10 yards of the receiver.” Stoops is referring to the 44-yard touchdown pass from Spencer Petras to Nico Ragaini that put Iowa ahead to stay, 23-20. Ragaini began a deep slant pattern, then spun back to the left side of the field. As scouted, the Nittany Lions’ defenders didn’t cut back with Ragaini. He caught the ball at the 15 and raced into the end zone.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

What Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said about Oklahoma State

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian will get his first-ever matchup against Oklahoma State and its head coach Mike Gundy this Saturday when the Cowboys travel south to Austin. Sarkisian, who is in his first year with the Longhorns, had plenty of high praise for Gundy and his long-term success in Stillwater when asked about facing Oklahoma State for the first time during Monday's press conference earlier this week. Kickoff between No. 12 Oklahoma State and No. 25 Texas is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT and will air on FOX.
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian says Texas' loss wasn't about effort

Things were looking great in Steve Sarkisian’s first-ever Red River Showdown as Texas’ head coach, as the No. 21 Longhorns were winning 38-20 at the half over the four-point favorite, No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners. Then, things couldn’t have gone worse for Sarkisian. The Longhorns and Sooners played an instant classic...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Look: Steve Sarkisian’s Wife Reacts To Crushing Loss

Steve Sarkisian got his first chance to coach in a Red River Rivalry game this weekend, as his No. 21 Texas Longhorns took on the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners. Unfortunately, the result didn’t go as planned for the first year head coach. Despite jumping out to a first half lead...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Texas football: Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley does 'masterful job' with offense, Steve Sarkisian says

The Red River Rivalry has a little bit of extra juice this year with Texas starting a new era under coach Steve Sarkisian. No. 21 Texas and No. 6 Oklahoma will face off at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Saturday with Big 12 positioning on the line, and coach Lincoln Riley's Sooners squad also remains in contention for the College Football Playoff. OU may need to finish undefeated to return to the CFP, and this represents one of its toughest remaining tests.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Iowa Football
State
Texas State
City
Washington, IA
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Steve Sarkisian Has Troubling Admission Following Today’s Loss

Texas has now blown a double-digit lead in back-to-back games. The Longhorns led Oklahoma State 17-3 and 24-13 before falling 32-24 this afternoon. Last week, Texas blew a 41-23 third-quarter lead to Oklahoma, eventually losing 55-48 in overtime. Unfortunately, head coach Steve Sarkisian thinks his team carried over last week’s letdown into today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
hookem.com

Bohls: Texas' Steve Sarkisian is the right man for the job; A&M's win over Alabama biggest ever

While I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction:. 1. Steve Sarkisian is still the guy. Let me say that again. Despite any misgivings some may have for the first-year head coach of the Longhorns, I still think he’s the right guy for Texas and will ultimately get it done. I even think he will do so well in Austin that one day the NFL will come calling, and he will answer. You think Nick Saban misses him? Exactly. He just needs a better defense. … One thing I’ve admired is his consistent approach. Very professional, very calm, very on point. He’s steady. Never gets too high after a win or too low after a loss, even a heart-stealing 55-48 loss to Oklahoma in one of the most riveting games in this series I’ve ever seen in covering 50 of them. Sarkisian is doing the best he can with a flawed roster and won’t truly be able to remedy what ails Texas for a year or two. One thing is certain: he should have hit the transfer portal harder for offensive linemen than he did for linebackers, where he still didn’t find a difference-maker. Here’s betting he will this coming offseason. That remains the biggest gap between Texas and elite teams like it will see on a weekly basis in the SEC.
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

Texas football: Steve Sarkisian, Longhorns looking to contain Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler has not had the smooth start to the season that most expected from the preseason frontrunner to win the Heisman Trophy. But the former five-star recruit is still among the most talented quarterbacks in all of college football and figures to find a way to get going as the campaign goes on. Next up is a tough test against Texas in coach Steve Sarkisian's first Red River Rivalry game.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Ferentz
Person
Bob Stoops
chatsports.com

Steve Sarkisian doesn’t plan on redshirting Texas QB Hudson Card

When Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman quarterback Hudson Card lost the starting job to junior Casey Thompson following the blowout loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks, his biggest contributions moved to special teams, where he served as the holder for senior kicker Cameron Dicker. But Card didn’t appear in that role on...
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian criticizes Texas offense following win over TCU

University of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian stated his criticisms for his offense during a press conference on Sunday, after Texas’ 32-27 win over TCU. A key point of his criticisms was Texas’ ineffective play in the red zone compared to the rest of the season. Steve Sarkisian critical of...
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

Oklahoma football: Texas' Steve Sarkisian impressed by Alex Grinch, Sooners' defense

The days of Oklahoma's defense serving as a punching bag at the national level are long gone, as coach Lincoln Riley has made a number of savvy moves to rebuild the Sooners' unit on that side of the ball. Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has transformed that group, and the Sooners rank a respectable 32nd nationally at 4.86 yards per play allowed. This has become a multi-year trend, as they ranked No. 26 in the same metric last season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Daily Briefing#Usc#Aussie#Rutgers#Penn State#Hawkeyes
247Sports

Texas Football: Steve Sarkisian explains how addressing team's past with TCU helped build trust with players

Anyone who has kept up with Texas football over the years knows that recent history has not exactly been kind to the Longhorns in their series with the TCU Horned Frogs. Entering the Week 5 clash between the two in-state foes, TCU had prevailed in seven of the nine meetings since joining the Big 12 in 2012. First-year Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, however, was not afraid to address what he called the "elephant in the room" during his press conference last Monday when previewing the matchup.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
expressnews.com

UT notebook: Steve Sarkisian seeks improvement in the red zone

AUSTIN — Over its first four games, Texas’ offense took 20 trips to the red zone. It produced 19 touchdowns off those chances, the lone failure a turnover on downs late in the fourth quarter of a 58-0 win over Rice. So it’s fair to say coach Steve Sarkisian expected...
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian updates status of Texas OL Denzel Okafor

Texas offensive lineman Denzel Okafor will have season-ending surgery this week, according to Steve Sarkisian. The Longhorns head coach announced the unfortunate update today. Okafor suffered the injury on Saturday, when he was carted off in the first quarter of the Longhorns matchup with TCU. Early in the game, Okafor...
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian explains reason behind lack of deep ball success

The Texas offense is having a hard time putting on consistent performances this season. Through five games, the Longhorns have posted 38, 58, 70 and 32 points, and they scored just 21 points in their Sept. 11 loss to Arkansas. They are leading the Big 12 in total yardage per game with 472.8 yards, but the passing game has struggled; the Longhorns are eighth in the conference in passing yards per game at 204.2.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy