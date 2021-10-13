Top-25 junior Jalen Brown is in touch with Clemson, hoping to visit this fall

Eleven FBS teams remained undefeated through Week Seven. That doesn’t sound unusual. But this does: Five of the 11 are Group of Five teams. What’s more, No. 2 Cincinnati defeated No. 13 Notre Dame; No. 14 Coastal Carolina has won five of its six games by at least four touchdowns; and No. 22 San Diego State beat Utah, the Pac-12 South leader. Or look at it this way: Cincinnati, not Ohio State, has the best record in Ohio. No. 21 SMU and No. 24 UTSA, not Texas and Texas A&M, have the best records in Texas. Coastal Carolina, not Clemson, has the best record in South Carolina. And San Diego State, not USC, UCLA or Stanford, has the best record in California.

