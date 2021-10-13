CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As prices increase because of inflation, consumers are forced to pay more

Oil prices keep climbing, supply chains still tangled - and that's keeping inflation at its highest level in more than a dozen years. The Labor Department said this morning that consumer prices rose 5.4% during the 12 months ending in September. Price hikes accelerated in just the last month. NPR's Scott Horsley joins us. Scott, that is a long list of bummer items. Let's start with energy. Crude oil prices have risen sharply, and that's causing gas to rise. What's going on?

AFP

US industrial output drops in Sept as supply issues plague economy

Output by US industries fell sharply last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, according to official data released Monday. - Hurricane impact - Faced with ongoing supply bottlenecks, factory output fell 0.7 percent last month after a 0.4 percent drop in August, according to the revised data.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle slightly higher, but below their highest intraday level since 2014

U.S. crude-oil futures settled with a modest gain on Monday, after tapping their highest intraday price level since 2014. The lofty prices for crude raised the potential for demand destruction in the energy market, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery edged up by 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as high as $83.87. On Friday, prices settled at $82.28, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 21, 2014.
The Motley Fool

Consumer Price Index Rises Again. When Will Inflation End?

Inflation keeps rearing its ugly head. Here's what consumers need to know. It's no secret that the cost of living has soared in recent months. These days, consumers are paying more at the pump, at the grocery store, and just about everywhere. And recent data confirms just how intense inflation has been.
NBC Bay Area

Consumer Prices Rise More Than Expected

If you've been to the grocery store or a gas pump, you have seen that nearly everything we buy is getting more expensive. The latest consumer price index was just released. It's the general gauge of how much things cost and for the first time in many years inflation has jumped significantly.
houstonmirror.com

China's consumer inflation stable, factory prices rise

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's consumer inflation remained generally stable in September, while factory-gate prices saw expansion largely due to coal price hike, official data showed Thursday. China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 0.7 percent year on year in September, data from the National...
WNMT AM 650

Instant View: U.S. consumer prices increase solidly in September

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in September and are poised to rise further in the months ahead amid a surge in the costs of energy products, which would cast doubts on the Federal Reserve’s view that high inflation is transitory. RANDY FREDERICK, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF TRADING...
