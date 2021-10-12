CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

How can I get my name off of the lease when my landlord won't let me?

 7 days ago

I signed a lease with another person and on the lease itself, the landlord never wrote a termination date. Verbally he stated it was a year but not on paper. I want off the lease (there's only 3 more months to be paid since first, last, and security were due at signing) and my roommate would like to stay. I even offered to forfeit my security deposit. But all he said was no and that personal problems don't count work it out. No compromise. Nothing. Is there anything I can do about this?

