Correction: The application of CRISPR/Cas9 system in cervical carcinogenesis

By Chun Gao
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorrection to: Cancer Gene Therapy https://doi.org/10.1038/s41417-021-00366-w, published online 04 August 2021. There were inaccuracies in Fig. 1A/B and Fig. 3D in the previous version of the article. In the process of preparing Fig. 1A/B, the incorrect representative images were inadvertently into the panel. In regards to Fig. 3D, when we...

Nature.com

Author Correction: The biological significance of histone modifiers in multiple myeloma: clinical applications

Correction to: Blood Cancer Journal https://doi.org/10.1038/s41408-018-0119-y, published online 22 August 2018. It came to the author’s attention that the conflict of interest statement is incomplete, the revised COI statement is as follows:. Conflict of interest. H.O. and T.H. declare that they have no conflict of interest. K.C.A. serves on advisory...
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Application of full-genome analysis to diagnose rare monogenic disorders

Correction to: npj Genomic Medicine https://doi.org/10.1038/s41525-021-00241-5, published online 23 September 2021. "The original version of the published Article contained additional text that was inadvertently inserted in the first line of the abstract. The following text was removed from the abstract to improve clarity: 'enhancer and narrows the diagnostic interval'. The HTML and PDF versions of the Article have been corrected."
Nature.com

Author Correction: CRISPR-based transcriptional activation tool for silent genes in filamentous fungi

The Supplementary Information published with this Article contained errors. In Note S2, the text formatting including green italics, red bold, yellow underline, purple text and blue underline was omitted. The original Supplementary Information file is provided below. These errors have now been corrected in the Supplementary Information file that accompanies...
EurekAlert

Oncotarget: CRISPR/Cas9-directed epigenetic editing

Oncotarget published "Diverse transcriptional regulation and functional effects revealed by CRISPR/Cas9-directed epigenetic editing" which reported that the adequate functioning of this process is indispensable for tissue homeostasis and cell fate determination. Here, the authors have taken advantage of CRISPR/dCas9 technology adapted for epigenetic editing through site-specific targeting of DNA methylation to characterize the transcriptional changes of the candidate gene and the functional effects on cell fate in different tumor settings.
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Pembrolizumab Combination Therapy for Cervical Cancer

Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) approved by FDA in combination with chemotherapy, with or without bevacizumab (Avastin), in patients with persistent, recurrent, or metastatic cervical cancer. The FDA has approved pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in combination with chemotherapy, with or without bevacizumab (Avastin), in patients with persistent, recurrent, or metastatic cervical cancer whose tumors have...
Nature.com

Viral infection/reactivation during long-term follow-up in multiple myeloma patients with anti-BCMA CAR therapy

Targeting B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) through monoclonal antibody or chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies have achieved encouraging results in treating refractory/relapsed multiple myeloma (MM) patients [1,2,3,4,5]. These BCMA-targeting strategies eliminate not only tumor cells but also parts of normal plasma and B cells that express BCMA [6]. These on-target off-tumor effects may lead to severe deficiency of humoral immunity and make patients susceptible to infections, which has already raised concern in CD19-CAR-treated patients [7, 8]. As we have conducted two anti-BCMA CAR trials in our center, we did observe a remarkably higher incidence of viral infection/reactivation during the long-term follow-up. To date, few studies have investigated the influence of anti-BCMA immunotherapies on viral infection/reactivation. This retrospective study focuses on the viral infection in patients treated with anti-BCMA CAR, aiming to provide feasible measures to manage viral infection/reactivation in patients receiving BCMA-targeting immunotherapy.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Computer modeling defines the system driving a constant current crucial for homeostasis in the mammalian cochlea by integrating unique ion transports

Npj Systems Biology and Applications volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 39 (2021) Cite this article. Correction to: npj Systems Biology and Applications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41540-017-0025-0, published online 25 August 2017. In Fig. 2a of this article an inaccurate equation was shown for the circulation current; the equation should have appeared as shown below....
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 promotes RIPK1 activation to facilitate viral propagation

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is the ongoing global pandemic that poses substantial challenges to public health worldwide. A subset of COVID-19 patients experience systemic inflammatory response, known as cytokine storm, which may lead to death. Receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) is an important mediator of inflammation and cell death. Here, we examined the interaction of RIPK1-mediated innate immunity with SARS-CoV-2 infection. We found evidence of RIPK1 activation in human COVID-19 lung pathological samples, and cultured human lung organoids and ACE2 transgenic mice infected by SARS-CoV-2. Inhibition of RIPK1 using multiple small-molecule inhibitors reduced the viral load of SARS-CoV-2 in human lung organoids. Furthermore, therapeutic dosing of the RIPK1 inhibitor Nec-1s reduced mortality and lung viral load, and blocked the CNS manifestation of SARS-CoV-2 in ACE2 transgenic mice. Mechanistically, we found that the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase of SARS-CoV-2, NSP12, a highly conserved central component of coronaviral replication and transcription machinery, promoted the activation of RIPK1. Furthermore, NSP12 323L variant, encoded by the SARS-CoV-2 C14408T variant first detected in Lombardy, Italy, that carries a Pro323Leu amino acid substitution in NSP12, showed increased ability to activate RIPK1. Inhibition of RIPK1 downregulated the transcriptional induction of proinflammatory cytokines and host factors including ACE2 and EGFR that promote viral entry into cells. Our results suggest that SARS-CoV-2 may have an unexpected and unusual ability to hijack the RIPK1-mediated host defense response to promote its own propagation and that inhibition of RIPK1 may provide a therapeutic option for the treatment of COVID-19.
Nature.com

Repeated exposure of the oral mucosa over 12Â months with cold plasma is not carcinogenic in mice

Peri-implantitis may result in the loss of dental implants. Cold atmospheric pressure plasma (CAP) was suggested to promote re-osseointegration, decrease antimicrobial burden, and support wound healing. However, the long-term risk assessment of CAP treatment in the oral cavity has not been addressed. Treatment with two different CAP devices was compared against UV radiation, carcinogen administration, and untreated conditions over 12Â months. Histological analysis of 406 animals revealed that repeated CAP exposure did not foster non-invasive lesions or squamous cell carcinoma (SCCs). Carcinogen administration promoted non-invasive lesions and SCCs. Molecular analysis by a qPCR screening of 144 transcripts revealed distinct inflammatory profiles associated with each treatment regimen. Interestingly, CAP treatment of carcinogen-challenged mucosa did not promote but instead left unchanged or reduced the proportion of non-invasive lesions and SCC formation. In conclusion, repeated CAP exposure of murine oral mucosa was well tolerated, and carcinogenic effects did not occur, motivating CAP applications in patients for dental and implant treatments in the future.
Nature.com

Precision modeling of mitochondrial disease in rats via DdCBE-mediated mtDNA editing

Mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) mutations manifest mainly as base changes, resulting in a broad spectrum of serious diseases in human1. To date, more than 270 pathogenic variants of mtDNA in humans have been reported and the number continues to rise2. Currently, no curative treatments for patients with mtDNA pathogenic mutations are available. There is an urgent need for the generation of animal models harboring precise human mtDNA variants to reveal the physiopathology and develop therapeutic approaches for these diseases. Mammalian animal models with pathogenetic mtDNA mutations could be generated by mitochondrial transplantation or screening new mtDNA mutations by using PolGD257A/WT lineages3, whereas neither of these strategies could produce animals with precise mtDNA mutations on demand. Recently, a bacterial toxin deaminase (DddA) from Burkholderia cenocepacia, was reported to be able to convert cytosine to uracil specifically within dsDNA. The toxin domain of DddA (DddAtox,1264"“1427 amino acids) could be engineered and incorporated with mitoTALE system to efficiently achieve C"‰âˆ™"‰G-to-T"‰âˆ™"‰A conversion in mtDNA of human cell lines4. This breakthrough technology, DddA-derived cytosine base editor (DdCBE), paves a new way to produce animal models with desired mtDNA mutations. Lately, DdCBE is used to mediate mtDNA editing in mouse, but does not cause apparent phenotype5. Rat is an important and widely used laboratory model and has many advantages, especially in physiology, toxicology, and pharmacology study. In this study, we explored the application of DdCBE in rats to generate a mitochondrial disease model with pathogenetic mtDNA mutations.
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Chromosome-scale assembly and high-density genetic map of the yellow drum, Nibea albiflora

Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/s41597-021-01045-z, published online 15 October 2021. In this article the affiliation details for Dongdong Xu, Ruiyi Chen, Hongbin Song, Lu Tian, Peng Tan, Ligai Wang, Qihui Zhu were incorrectly given as 'Zhejiang Academy of Agricultural Sciences, 310021, Hangzhou, China' but should have been 'Key Lab of Mariculture and Enhancement of Zhejiang Province, Zhejiang Marine Fisheries Research Institute, 316100, Zhoushan, China'. The original article has been corrected.
Nature.com

The immunology of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection: what are the key questions?

An important challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic has been to understand asymptomatic disease and the extent to which this may be a source of transmission. As asymptomatic disease is by definition hard to screen for, there is a lack of clarity about this aspect of the COVID-19 spectrum. Studies have considered whether the prevalence of asymptomatic disease is determined by differences in age, demographics, viral load, duration of shedding, and magnitude or durability of immunity. It is clear that adaptive immunity is strongly activated during asymptomatic infection, but some features of the T cell and antibody response may differ from those in symptomatic disease. Areas that need greater clarity include the extent to which asymptomatic disease leads to persistent symptoms (long COVID), and the quality, quantity and durability of immune priming required to confer subsequent protection.
Nature.com

Discovery of novel DprE1 inhibitors via computational bioactivity fingerprints and structure-based virtual screening

Decaprenylphosphoryl-Î²-D-ribose oxidase (DprE1) plays important roles in the biosynthesis of mycobacterium cell wall. DprE1 inhibitors have shown great potentials in the development of new regimens for tuberculosis (TB) treatment. In this study, an integrated molecular modeling strategy, which combined computational bioactivity fingerprints and structure-based virtual screening, was employed to identify potential DprE1 inhibitors. Two lead compounds (B2 and H3) that could inhibit DprE1 and thus kill Mycobacterium smegmatis in vitro were identified. Moreover, compound H3 showed potent inhibitory activity against Mycobacterium tuberculosis in vitro (MICMtb"‰="‰1.25"‰Î¼M) and low cytotoxicity against mouse embryo fibroblast NIH-3T3 cells. Our research provided an effective strategy to discover novel anti-TB lead compounds.
Nature.com

TM7SF2 regulates cell proliferation and apoptosis by activation of C-Raf/ERK pathway in cervical cancer

Transmembrane 7 superfamily member 2 (TM7SF2) coding an enzyme involved in cholesterol metabolism has been found to be differentially expressed in kinds of tissues. Nevertheless, the role of TM7SF2 in the regulation of growth and progression among various cancers is unclear. In this study, the immunohistochemistry (IHC) assay, real-time RT-PCR and western blotting analysis were used to determine the TM7SF2 expression in cervical cancer tissues. Next, we used multiple methods to determine the ability of cell proliferation, migration, invasion, apoptosis, and cell cycle in cervical cancer cells after TM7SF2 modulation, such as CCK8 assay, colony formation assay, Transwell assay, wound healing assay, and flow cytometry. Our results revealed that upregulation of TM7SF2 facilitated cell proliferation and metastasis, suppressed cell apoptosis and prevented G0/G1 phase arrests in C33A and SiHa cells. Consistently, the opposite effects were observed after TM7SF2 knockout in cervical cancer cells. Further, we found that TM7SF2 participated in promoting tumorigenesis and progression via activation of C-Raf/ERK pathway in cervical cancer, which can be partly reversed by Raf inhibitor LY3009120. Moreover, TM7SF2 overexpression contributed to enhancement of xenograft tumor growth in vivo. Our findings indicated that TM7SF2 plays a vital role in tumor promotion by involving in C-Raf/ERK activation. Therefore, TM7SF2 could serve as a therapeutic target in future cervical cancer treatment.
Nature.com

COVID, racism, China: three tests for the next NIH leader

The successor to Francis Collins will need to be steadfast, nimble and creative in how they run the world’s largest biomedical research agency at a pivotal time. You have full access to this article via your institution. Francis Collins will leave big shoes to fill when he steps down later...
Nature.com

Complete loss of miR-200 family induces EMT associated cellular senescence in gastric cancer

The EMT (epithelial-to-mesenchymal-transition) subtype of gastric cancer (GC) is associated with poor treatment responses and unfavorable clinical outcomes. Despite the broad physiological roles of the micro-RNA (miR)-200 family, they largely serve to maintain the overall epithelial phenotype. However, during late-stage gastric tumorigenesis, members of the miR-200 family are markedly suppressed, resulting in the transition to the mesenchymal state and the acquisition of invasive properties. As such, the miR-200 family represents a robust molecular marker of EMT, and subsequently, disease severity and prognosis. Most reports have studied the effect of single miR-200 family member knockdown. Here, we employ a multiplex CRISPR/Cas9 system to generate a complete miR-200 family knockout (FKO) to investigate their collective and summative role in regulating key cellular processes during GC pathogenesis. Genetic deletion of all miR-200s in the human GC cell lines induced potent morphological alterations, G1/S cell cycle arrest, increased senescence-associated Î²-galactosidase (SA-Î²âˆ’Gal) activity, and aberrant metabolism, collectively resembling the senescent phenotype. Coupling RNA-seq data with publicly available datasets, we revealed a clear separation of senescent and non-senescent states amongst FKO cells and control cells, respectively. Further analysis identified key senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP) components in FKO cells and a positive feedback loop for maintenance of the senescent state controlled by activation of TGF-Î² and TNF-Î± pathways. Finally, we showed that miR-200 FKO associated senescence in cancer epithelial cells significantly recruited stromal cells in the tumor microenvironment. Our work has identified a new role of miR-200 family members which function as an integrated unit serving to link senescence with EMT, two major conserved biological processes.
Nature.com

mTOR-related synaptic pathology causes autism spectrum disorder-associated functional hyperconnectivity

Postmortem studies have revealed increased density of excitatory synapses in the brains of individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), with a putative link to aberrant mTOR-dependent synaptic pruning. ASD is also characterized by atypical macroscale functional connectivity as measured with resting-state fMRI (rsfMRI). These observations raise the question of whether excess of synapses causes aberrant functional connectivity in ASD. Using rsfMRI, electrophysiology and in silico modelling in Tsc2 haploinsufficient mice, we show that mTOR-dependent increased spine density is associated with ASD -like stereotypies and cortico-striatal hyperconnectivity. These deficits are completely rescued by pharmacological inhibition of mTOR. Notably, we further demonstrate that children with idiopathic ASD exhibit analogous cortical-striatal hyperconnectivity, and document that this connectivity fingerprint is enriched for ASD-dysregulated genes interacting with mTOR or Tsc2. Finally, we show that the identified transcriptomic signature is predominantly expressed in a subset of children with autism, thereby defining a segregable autism subtype. Our findings causally link mTOR-related synaptic pathology to large-scale network aberrations, revealing a unifying multi-scale framework that mechanistically reconciles developmental synaptopathy and functional hyperconnectivity in autism.
Nature.com

COVID-19 vaccination in patients with immunity-mediated kidney disease

Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 seems to be safe in patients with immunity-mediated kidney disease, although their immunological responses to vaccination are impaired. Further strategies, including the administration of additional vaccine doses and passive immunization with long-acting monoclonal antibodies, might increase protection in this vulnerable patient group. Chronic kidney disease increases the...
Nature.com

Drug repurposing improves disease targeting 11-fold and can be augmented by network module targeting, applied to COVID-19

This analysis presents a systematic evaluation of the extent of therapeutic opportunities that can be obtained from drug repurposing by connecting drug targets with disease genes. When using FDA-approved indications as a reference level we found that drug repurposing can offer an average of an 11-fold increase in disease coverage, with the maximum number of diseases covered per drug being increased from 134 to 167 after extending the drug targets with their high confidence first neighbors. Additionally, by network analysis to connect drugs to disease modules we found that drugs on average target 4 disease modules, yet the similarity between disease modules targeted by the same drug is generally low and the maximum number of disease modules targeted per drug increases from 158 to 229 when drug targets are neighbor-extended. Moreover, our results highlight that drug repurposing is more dependent on target proteins being shared between diseases than on polypharmacological properties of drugs. We apply our drug repurposing and network module analysis to COVID-19 and show that Fostamatinib is the drug with the highest module coverage.
