J.R. Smith’s NBA career had several wacky twists and turns, and just three rounds into his college golf career, his second act is following a similar script. After opening with rounds of 83 and 78 in the Elon Phoenix Invitational on Monday, Smith returned to Alamance Country Club Tuesday for the third round of his college golf debut with the North Carolina A&T Aggies. However, it would soon take a bizarre turn.

BASKETBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO