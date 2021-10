Wendy and James Fietsam and Becky and Roy Gilbreath donated over 50 pounds of frozen beef to the Schulenburg Area Food Pantry recently. This donation will greatly help with the meat distribution to SAFP clients. Shown are (from left) Debra Blansitt, SAFP president; James Fietsam; and Jack Niesner, SAFP vice president. Donations can be dropped off at the pantry any Thursday during the hours it is…